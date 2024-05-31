Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I tried Bobbi Brown’s face base and the glow it produces is unmatched

I’ve almost finished the first pot, and I have no doubt that I’ll be investing in another

Sponsored by
Olivia Perl
Friday 31 May 2024 13:33 BST
I tested the product on my combination, slightly dehydrated skin
I tested the product on my combination, slightly dehydrated skin (iStock/Olivia Perl/The Independent)

Any make-up artist will say that good skincare is the first step to flawless-looking make-up. Making sure your skin is hydrated and happy comes down to choosing a really good moisturiser. Once you find the perfect one, you may find that your whole beauty routine upgrades.

To get all of the benefits, moisturiser is normally applied twice a day – once in the morning and once before you go to bed. In the morning, apply your moisturiser after any other serums in your routine and before your SPF and make-up to allow it to sink in and for your skin to reap the hydrating rewards.

Sometimes, moisturisers can be hybrid products, such as Bobbi Brown’s viral vitamin enriched face base, which is both a hydrating moisturiser and a primer that grips hold of make-up. It’s packed full of hydrating skincare ingredients including hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamins B5, C and E. Vegan and touted as being best for normal to oily skin types, it did the rounds on social media because of its effective skincare and how beautifully it sits on the skin.

But does it really live up to the hype? We put it to the test to see whether Bobbi Brown’s face base was worth it.

How I tested the Bobbi Brown face base moisturiser

While the product has a thick consistency it feels lightweight on the skin
While the product has a thick consistency it feels lightweight on the skin (Olivia Perl)

I wear moisturiser every day on my combination, slightly dehydrated skin, so I swapped face base into my morning skincare for a routine to take note of whether it hydrated my skin (and how long it felt hydrated for) and whether it kept my make-up in place all day. I also considered the formula – whether it’s lightweight or thick – and how it would fare on different skin types, as well as scent. Keep reading for why it might just level up your skincare routine.

Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base

bobbi brown face base review indybest (1).png
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamins B5, C and E
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Hydrating
    • A little goes a long way

Straight off the bat, the packaging of Bobbi Brown’s face base felt luxe and paired with the simple, sleek design, I immediately knew that this would sit pride of place on my dressing table. Once I opened the lid, I noticed the strong but not overpowering scent of grapefruit and geranium, giving it a fresh, summery twist.

The moisturiser is a thick consistency and I placed a small dot on each section of my face before massaging it in. Although it looks thick, it feels lightweight on the skin and I felt an almost instant hit of hydrating after applying it. After letting it sit for around 30 seconds, there was a visible glisten and glow on my skin, looking as though I had highlighter on my cheekbones.

The results were so impressive that I almost didn’t want to wear make-up, but in the name of testing, I proceeded to apply my make-up without primer. My foundation went on so smoothly and it looked more flawless than when I use other moisturisers.

The real test for face base was how hydrated my skin felt throughout the day. Even with a full face of make-up, it didn’t crack or crease and stayed feeling fresh through an entire day in the office. It certainly felt like it gripped my foundation and I didn’t need any other primer to make sure products stayed in place.

It does take a little bit of time to sink into my skin, but once it did, Bobbi Brown’s face base did all of the hard work to nourish and keep my skin feeling fresh and hydrated.

  1. £54 from Lookfantastic
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base

I was seriously impressed with Bobbi Brown’s vitamin enriched face base and since initially testing it, I’ve used it as my morning moisturiser every single day before applying my SPF. It’s hydrating, the scent is delicious and it grips onto make-up better than lots of other primers.

When wearing it, my skin has a serious glow, both with and without make-up. It’s brought my skin back to life, even after late nights and early mornings. I’ve nearly finished my first pot, and I have no doubt whatsoever that I’ll be investing in another one.

For more skincare, check out our guide to the best anti-ageing skincare according to dermatologists

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in