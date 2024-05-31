I tried Bobbi Brown’s face base and the glow it produces is unmatched

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Any make-up artist will say that good skincare is the first step to flawless-looking make-up. Making sure your skin is hydrated and happy comes down to choosing a really good moisturiser. Once you find the perfect one, you may find that your whole beauty routine upgrades.

To get all of the benefits, moisturiser is normally applied twice a day – once in the morning and once before you go to bed. In the morning, apply your moisturiser after any other serums in your routine and before your SPF and make-up to allow it to sink in and for your skin to reap the hydrating rewards.

Sometimes, moisturisers can be hybrid products, such as Bobbi Brown’s viral vitamin enriched face base, which is both a hydrating moisturiser and a primer that grips hold of make-up. It’s packed full of hydrating skincare ingredients including hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamins B5, C and E. Vegan and touted as being best for normal to oily skin types, it did the rounds on social media because of its effective skincare and how beautifully it sits on the skin.

But does it really live up to the hype? We put it to the test to see whether Bobbi Brown’s face base was worth it.

How I tested the Bobbi Brown face base moisturiser

open image in gallery While the product has a thick consistency it feels lightweight on the skin ( Olivia Perl )

I wear moisturiser every day on my combination, slightly dehydrated skin, so I swapped face base into my morning skincare for a routine to take note of whether it hydrated my skin (and how long it felt hydrated for) and whether it kept my make-up in place all day. I also considered the formula – whether it’s lightweight or thick – and how it would fare on different skin types, as well as scent. Keep reading for why it might just level up your skincare routine.