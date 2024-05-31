I tried Bobbi Brown’s face base and the glow it produces is unmatched

Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base
- Size: 50ml
- Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamins B5, C and E
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Hydrating
- A little goes a long way
Straight off the bat, the packaging of Bobbi Brown’s face base felt luxe and paired with the simple, sleek design, I immediately knew that this would sit pride of place on my dressing table. Once I opened the lid, I noticed the strong but not overpowering scent of grapefruit and geranium, giving it a fresh, summery twist.
The moisturiser is a thick consistency and I placed a small dot on each section of my face before massaging it in. Although it looks thick, it feels lightweight on the skin and I felt an almost instant hit of hydrating after applying it. After letting it sit for around 30 seconds, there was a visible glisten and glow on my skin, looking as though I had highlighter on my cheekbones.
The results were so impressive that I almost didn’t want to wear make-up, but in the name of testing, I proceeded to apply my make-up without primer. My foundation went on so smoothly and it looked more flawless than when I use other moisturisers.
The real test for face base was how hydrated my skin felt throughout the day. Even with a full face of make-up, it didn’t crack or crease and stayed feeling fresh through an entire day in the office. It certainly felt like it gripped my foundation and I didn’t need any other primer to make sure products stayed in place.
It does take a little bit of time to sink into my skin, but once it did, Bobbi Brown’s face base did all of the hard work to nourish and keep my skin feeling fresh and hydrated.