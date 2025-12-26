The best deals in the Boxing Day 2025 sales, according to shopping experts

The Boxing Day sales are here. Whether you're shopping from the sofa while tucking into another mince pie or heading out onto the high street, you're in the right place, as we're here to bring you the very best deals on expert-approved products.

With so many sales events happening throughout the year, it’s easy to feel sceptical about whether the deals are really worthwhile. However, you can make the sales work to your advantage if you know how to spot a good saving from a dud. By using price tracking websites like PriceSpy and PriceRunner, you can see how much an item’s price has changed over time and find the cheapest place to buy. That’s how I’ll be finding bargains throughout the Boxing Day sales, so if you want to save yourself the hassle, you’re in luck.

A quality deal is about the product just as much as the price. As experts in our chosen fields, the IndyBest team will only feature products that are worth your money. From beauty to tech, we test thousands of products each year, so if we're letting you know about a deal, you can rest assured that it's the best of the best.

The sales have now kicked off at huge retailers like Amazon, M&S, John Lewis and more – keep reading for the very best offers.

Best deals to expect in the Boxing Day sales

The IndyBest-approved items I’ve listed below were all cheaper at the start of the Boxing Day sales last year than on Black Friday.

Kindle: Was £94.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £94.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B Pro 3 3500 with travel case : Was £35, now £30.99, Currys.co.uk

: Was £35, now £30.99, Currys.co.uk Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £39, now £32.74, Amazon.co.uk

Was £39, now £32.74, Amazon.co.uk PS5 Pro: Was £689.99, now £559.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £689.99, now £559.99, Argos.co.uk Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £229, now £199, Johnlewis.com

Kindle: Was £94.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For anyone wanting to get their hands on a Kindle, the good news is that it’s included in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale. Tech writer Steve Hogarty praised the device for its compact design and affordability, saying it is “everything you need in a modern ereader with none of the frills: a decently sharp, 6in, 300dpi e-ink display; around six weeks of battery life; USB-C charging; front-lighting using LEDs; and around 12GB of useable storage”.

While it’s not quite as cheap as it was during the Black Friday sales last month, this is still a decent time to invest.

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,274.99, Bensonsforbeds.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Looking to upgrade your sleep set-up in 2026? In her guide to the best mattresses of 2025, our resident sleep expert, Sarah Jones, chose Simba’s hybrid luxe as her top pick. She said it improved her sleep significantly, kept her cool during the summer months and warm in winter. Sarah wrote in her review: “I found that it offered support for my joints and helped me lie straight. It also offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base.” It may be pricey, but with a discount of £425, now could be the perfect time to try it for yourself.

Dyson airwrap i.d. hair styler, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £479.99, now £329, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Black Friday discounts on the 2024 airwrap i.d. model have continued into Boxing Day. The covetable Dyson buy has been reduced by £50 at a bunch of retailers, including Argos. Beauty writer Elena Chabo put the hair tool to the test for her Dyson airwrap i.d. review. Elena said the device will “set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair”. Promising good hair in 2026, snap it up while stocks last.

Kindle kids: Was £114.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Looking for an ereader for smaller hands? Our favourite ereader for kids is also on sale at Amazon. According to tech critic Steve Hogarty, the ereader is “identical” to its adult version, but it comes with a protective cover and two-year guarantee. “Best of all, each one includes a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+, which is designed for children aged 3-12 and offers access to more than 1,000 titles, plus more than 100 audiobooks,” says Steve.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Oura )

The gold standard for wearables in the wellness space, Oura rings are rarely on offer – so this generous saving of £100 at Boots is worth shouting about (and it matches the Black Friday discount). In his review of the Oura ring 4, senior tech critic Alex Lee said the main benefit, compared with buying the gen 3 version, is the "improved durability, comfort and accuracy”. Alex added: “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”

Tan Luxe the icon edit set: Was £20, now £10, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

As every seasoned deal-hunter knows, beauty gift sets are often the best way to save in the Boxing Day sales – and this one from Tan-Luxe is no exception. Combining the brand's two hero formulas (the face tanning drops and gradual tanner), the duo is reduced by 50 per cent in the Boots Boxing Day sale. Tanning expert Daisy Lester says the self-tan drop formula is "packed with skin-loving ingredients that work to strengthen the skin barrier, improve elasticity and firmness, and hydrate and soothe," as she described in her review. Daisy also gave the gradual tanner a glowing five-star review.

Bose quietcomfort ultra earbuds 2nd gen: Was £299, now £249, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery Splash out with these earbuds and get top notch noise-cancelling even at busy rush hour ( Thomas Deehan/The Independent )

If you didn’t find any earbuds in your Christmas stocking, check out this deal from Currys, which sees our favourite noise-cancelling earbuds reduced by £50. Our reviewer said: "You can find options with great ANC for half the price – the problem is, none of them can withhold ambient noise like Bose can."

Ultrahuman air smart ring: Was £329, now £230, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

One of the best smart rings out there has almost £100 off in the Currys Boxing Day sale. “It is kitted out with a heart-rate sensor, temperature sensor and accelerometer, and it can monitor everything from steps to sleep to blood-oxygen levels,” said senior tech critic Alex Lee. Plus, unlike the Oura ring, you don’t need to sign up for a paid subscription to access all of the features.

Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler, copper nickel: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

The Dyson airwrap is a beloved hair tool, and with this discount, the origin has become the most accessible model in the range. In her review of the Dyson airwrap, beauty editor Lucy Partington welcomed the inclusion of the round brush, praising how it helped create a “blowdry-esque finish”. Though it’s lacking some of the features found on newer models like the i.d., it’s still a great addition to your beauty routine, especially at this price.

PlayStation portal: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

PlayStation portal discounts are rare, so if you’ve been wanting one, now may be a good time to buy. Thanks to cloud streaming, you can play this handheld console wherever you go, provided you have a strong enough internet connection.

PS5 Slim edition: Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The all-digital PS5 Slim is now down to £290 on Argos. It’s a lighter and smaller version of the original console, but it’s got the same great performance, plus 1TB of storage. In his PS5 review, tech writer Steve Hogarty said: “The PS5 packs a serious punch, with performance and graphics rivalling a mid- to high-end gaming PC. Games load in a flash, thanks to the custom-designed SSD, while support for 4K resolutions at 120fps allows for stunning and immersive visuals.”

Apple AirPods 4: Was £119, now £99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Crowned the “best-value Airpods ever” by tech critic David Phelan in his review of Apple’s AirPods 4, these buds come with “excellent” sound quality and battery life. “The regular AirPods 4 are the direct successor to AirPods second-generation and represent a very big upgrade for almost the same price,” said David. “They do more, they sound better and they look neater than the second-gen model.” You can currently pick up the AirPods 4 for just shy of £100 at John Lewis, Argos, Currys and other retailers.

Philips lumea 9000 IPL hair removal device: Was £489.99, now £288, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

IPL machines use ‘intense pulsed light’ to reduce hair growth, eliminating the need for shaving and hair removal creams. They can be pricey, so if you’ve been wanting one, it could be worth taking advantage of this Boxing Day deal. Beauty editorLucy Partington praised the lumea 9900 in her guide to the best IPL machines, saying: “It works by automatically adjusting the intensity of the light based on your skin tone, which essentially means you should get a safe and effective treatment every time.”

Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum: Was £65, now £48.75, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

This skincare superhero is 25 per cent off at LookFantastic. Skincare expert Jane Druker tested the product in her guide to the best anti-ageing serums, and praised its performance. “The serum helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin with its hyaluronic acid formula that helps to lock in moisture, so you wake up looking as refreshed as you would if you’re returning from a two-week vacation,” she said.

Elemis pro collagen black cherry cleansing balm: Was £52, now £44.20, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

When it comes to Elemis's cult cleansing balm, beauty writer Lucy Smith rates the black cherry scent as the best of the bunch. With a candy-sweet aroma and the same buttery feel that Elemis fans know and love, the formula offers "an indulgent end-of-day cleanse", as Lucy detailed in her review. Now, in Boots's Boxing Day sale, the best-seller is reduced by 15 per cent, making it all the more enticing.

Oral-B pro 3 3500 with travel case: Was £35, now £30.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Electric toothbrushes are always on sale, so you’ll likely never have to pay full price for one. However, if you need one right now, there’s a modest discount on the Oral-B pro 3 3500 at Currys – we haven’t tested this exact model, but Oral-B is one of our favourite brands when it comes to the best electric toothbrushes. It comes with all the bells and whistles: a timer function, a pressure sensor and two weeks’ worth of battery life, according to the brand. I’ll let you know if it gets any cheaper as we get closer to Boxing Day.

PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £559, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( EE )

With 8K graphics, more internal memory and improved ray tracing, the PS5 Pro is “the best console out there right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water”, says our senior tech critic Alex Lee. It’s currently at the lowest price its ever been on Argos, which is also the cheapest you’ll find it for right now.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £229, now £199, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Very )

These are “the best-sounding headphones around”, said senior tech critic Alex Lee in his Sony WH-1000XM5 review. “The mind-blowing sound quality that handles every song with ease and the smart features are all next-generation upgrades for a modern-day pair of headphones.”

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

It used to be the case that the Boxing Day sales lasted for one day only, and bargain hunters would have to get out bright and early to secure the goods. These days, however, the sale event runs through January, so there’s no need to rush. That being said, some products can sell out quickly, so if you see a good saving on something you've been lusting after, it's best to snap it up while you can.

Are the Boxing Day sales better than the January sales?

Don’t be fooled by the name – the Boxing Day sales aren’t much different to the January sales that follow. From 26 December to 31 January, you’ll find the same products discounted, and often, the price will continue to drop even lower as we move through January.

If you’re looking for something in particular, though, such as a piece of clothing in your size or a highly sought-after piece of tech, it may be worth making your purchase as soon as you spot a discount, as sale items are not always replenished.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

Many of us were told that Boxing Day was named after the sport, but actually, the name comes from a period during the reign of Queen Victoria when the rich used to box up gifts to give to the poor. It was traditionally a day off for servants.

Why you can trust us to find the best Boxing Day deals

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering major sales events for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We'll only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or those that come from brands we trust. Plus, we use price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Boxing Day sales.

For more ways to save, join our money-saving Whatsapp channel