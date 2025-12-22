Will there be an M&S boxing day sale 2025? Everything we know, from dates to deals

There are very few places on the high street where you can buy your weekly food shop, design-led homeware and dependable wardrobe staples in one trip. So the M&S Boxing Day sale is one to put in your calendar.

In previous years, the retailer has dropped prices across fashion, beauty, childrenswear and homeware, with discounts of up to 50 per cent. Whether you’re looking to refresh your workwear, restock skincare staples or give your living space an update, the sale has traditionally covered a lot of ground.

At one point in time, shopping in the Boxing Day sales meant getting up bright and early, but nowadays you can browse the bargains from the comfort of your sofa as you tuck into a tub of chocolates. To make your deal-hunting experience even easier, we’ll be rounding up our top picks from the sales, including from the likes of Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Next and, of course, M&S, so you can make sure you’re across the best offers.

For now, here’s everything you need to know about the M&S Boxing Day sale, as well as the best deals available at the retailer right now.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s M&S Boxing Day sale coverage

Here at IndyBest, our team of shopping experts have been covering events such as the Boxing Day sales for years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from clothing to homeware. That means we bring you details of genuine savings on products we think you’ll love.

When does the M&S Boxing Day sale start?

The retailer typically launches its Boxing Day sale online on Christmas Eve, so shoppers can get a head start on the sale. While physical stores are closed on Boxing Day to give staff a break, the website will be up and running. The in-store event will kick off on 27 December, and offers will soon merge with the M&S January sale.

How to find the best M&S Boxing Day sale deals

Make sure to write a list of the products you actually need (or want) ahead of time, so you don’t waste time scrolling through endless deals. You can also filter on the website by category and always make sure to check prices at other retailers before checking out (if you’re buying third-party brands sold at M&S), to make sure you’ve got the best price. IndyBest’s team of shopping experts will only be including the creme de la creme of deals in this guide, so you can rest assured you’re getting a fair discount.

Best deals to expect in the M&S Boxing Day sale

Previously, you could shop three for two on M&S’s famous underwear lines, as well as a two for £50 deal on men’s shirts. There has also been nearly 50 per cent off bedding, up to 40 per cent off lamps, mugs and home accessories and up to 30 per cent off children’s clothing in previous sales at the retailer. Some of the best past discounts have been on fashion, with up to 50 per cent off winter boots, knitwear, coats and more. You can expect M&S’s sale to include the likes of Color Wow and Clinique, as well as trending fashion and designer-worthy homeware buys (think lamps and bedding).

Are there any M&S deals available now?

While the M&S Boxing Day sale hasn’t kicked off yet, there are a few deals available to shop right now.

M&S x Bella Freud kids' 'star' jumper: Was £55, now £27.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This year, Bella Freud has added kids clothing to the line-up, including this very sweet knitted jumper detailed with the slogan “star”. Finished in vibrant red with contrasting white panelling down the sleeves, the jumper is crafted from thick merino wool to keep little ones warm and stylish this winter.

M&S fleece hooded dressing gowns: Was £45, now £22.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

M&S’s dressing gowns are unrivalled on the high street for comfort, cosiness and affordability. This fleece style is now even cheaper in the store’s clearance sale, where it’s reduced to less than £25. The long robe features a traditional tie belt and handy pockets.

M&S full fragrance collection: Was £50, now £30, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Sample all the best scents from M&S’s TikTok-viral fragrance collection, with this bumper set of nine eau de toilettes. The fragrances have been praised for being budget-friendly alternatives to everything from YSL and Chanel to Marc Jacob and Sol De Janeiro. Right now, you can save £20 on the set, thanks to this sweet-smelling deal.

M&S soft touch peplum V-neck knitted waistcoat: Was £30, now £15, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Peplum styles continue to dominate wardrobes as we near the end of 2025, and the hammered gold-tone buttons on this knitted piece put it a cut above the rest. What’s more, you could easily layer it over a long-sleeved tee or under an oversized blazer, and the V-neck opening presents a great opportunity to show off a statement necklace. Better yet, this garment has been reduced to half price at M&S.

