When do Boxing Day sales start? Plus best deals to expect

Whether you’re shopping from the sofa while tucking into another mince pie, or running around like a headless turkey trying to find a last-minute Christmas gift, the Boxing Day sales are a staple of the British holiday season.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve just wrapped up our Black Friday coverage for the year, and while it tends to be the cheapest time to shop, there are still bargains to be found right now if you know how to spot a deal from a dud. The way I do this is by using online price trackers to make sure a deal is really as good as the retailer says, but if you want to save yourself the hassle, we’re here to cherry-pick the best bargains that are worth your money.

A true deal isn’t just a cheap item, which is why we test out thousands of products a year so that we can recommend the best of the best, from homeware to tech to beauty. Our team are experts in their chosen fields, so if we feature a product, you can rest assured that you’ll get true value for money.

The Boxing Day sales will be kicking off in the next couple of weeks, with deals expected at John Lewis, Currys, Next and more. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know – plus the deals that I’m expecting to see.

When do the Boxing Day sales start in 2025?

Technically the Boxing Day sales start on, you guessed it, Boxing Day (Friday, 26 December). However, some retailers launch their sales earlier for the benefit of the last-minute Christmas shoppers, meaning that – confusingly – some ‘Boxing Day’ sales start before Christmas Eve has even arrived.

Best deals to expect in the Boxing Day sales

The IndyBest-approved items I’ve listed below were all cheaper at the start of the Boxing Day sales last year than on Black Friday.

Oral-B pro 3 3500 with travel case: Was £35, now £30.99, Currys.co.uk

Electric toothbrushes are always on sale, so you’ll likely never have to pay full price for one. However, if you need one right now, there’s a modest discount on the Oral-B pro 3 3500 at Currys – we haven’t tested this exact model, but Oral-B is one of our favourite brands when it comes to the best electric toothbrushes. It comes with all the bells and whistles: a timer function, a pressure sensor and two weeks’ worth of battery life, according to the brand. I’ll let you know if it gets any cheaper as we get closer to Boxing Day.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £53.50, now £47.95, Cosmetify.com

Crowned “the GOAT of facial cleansers” by IndyBest beauty writer Lucy Smith, the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm is almost £10 off at Cosmetify. This product was discounted across many retailers in the Black Friday sales, so I’ll check for further reductions in the Boxing Day deals. The formula also impressed beauty expert Louise Whitbread, who wrote in her Elemis cleansing balm review that “it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin, smells amazing and is a swift and efficacious way to remove make-up”.

PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £609.99, Playstation.com

With 8K graphics, more internal memory and improved ray tracing, the PS5 Pro is “the best console out there right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water”, says our senior tech critic Alex Lee. This is about the cheapest you’ll find it for right now, but it was cheaper in last year’s Boxing Day sales, so I’ll be keeping an eye out for a better deal.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £229, now £199, Johnlewis.com

These are “the best-sounding headphones around”, said senior tech critic Alex Lee in his Sony WH-1000XM5 review. “The mind-blowing sound quality that handles every song with ease and the smart features are all next-generation upgrades for a modern-day pair of headphones.” They’ve yet to return to their pre-Black Friday price, and I’ll let you know if they get any cheaper in the coming weeks.

A dehumidifier is a game changer for tackling damp and mould in your home, and this one from Daewoo is compact enough to fit on your desk. “Daewoo’s 700ml unit is the best budget dehumidifier I tested,” said tester Joanne Lewsley in her best dehumidifiers round-up. While it’s not suitable for tackling humidity in large spaces, “it’s a good fit for a downstairs toilet or a camper van and small enough to sit on a windowsill if you have a problem with condensation”. Last year, the price was reduced in the Boxing Day sale, so we could see a reduction again this year.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

Once upon a time, the Boxing Day sales lasted for one day only, and bargain hunters would have to get out bright and early to secure the goods. These days, however, the sale event runs through January, so there’s no need to rush.

Are the Boxing Day sales better than the January sales?

Don’t be fooled by the name – the Boxing Day sales aren’t much different to the January sales that follow. From 26 December to 31 January, you’ll find the same products discounted, and often, the price will continue to drop even lower as we move through January.

If you’re looking for something in particular, though, such as a piece of clothing in your size or a highly sought-after piece of tech, it may be worth making your purchase as soon as you spot a discount, as sale items are not always replenished.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

Many of us were told that Boxing Day was named after the sport, but actually, the name comes from a period during the reign of Queen Victoria when the rich used to box up gifts to give to the poor. It was traditionally a day off for servants.

Why you can trust us to find the best Boxing Day deals

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering major sales events for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or those that come from brands we trust. Plus, we make sure to check deals using price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Boxing Day sales.

