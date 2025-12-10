Everything you need to know about Next’s Boxing Day 2025 sale, from dates to deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The gifts have been unwrapped, you’re gorging on dinner leftovers and catching up with Christmas TV specials in your pyjamas on the sofa – all that’s left to do is browse the best Boxing Day sales. When it comes to clothing, beauty, homeware and more, the Next event is unrivalled

The British stalwart is home to everything from fashion collaborations with the likes of Rochelle Humes and Morris & Co soft furnishings, to ghd hair tools, Clinique skincare and Made.com furniture.

The Next Boxing Day sale is the perfect chance to refresh your wardrobe, revamp your interiors and restock your beauty stash. Last year, the retailer’s sale saw up to 50 per cent off. Next does stock practically every category you can think of, it can be tricky to know where to start when shopping for savings – that’s where we come in.

The rest of the IndyBest team and I have years of experience covering the Boxing Day sales – we know which deals are worth paying attention to, and which should be avoided. Whether you’re after a winter coat, discounted cashmere, an Apple iPad, a new bedding set or a pyjama set, here's your lowdown on the Next Boxing Day 2025 sale.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Next Boxing Day coverage

The IndyBest team has been covering events such as the Boxing Day sale for years. We know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields, too, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from air fryers to TVs. Within our John Lewis Boxing Day guide, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested or that hail from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

When does the Next Boxing Day sale start?

Next’s Boxing Day sale typically launches online on 26 December and in-store on 27 December. Each year, Next’s Boxing Day offers then merge with the January sales.

How to find the best Next Boxing Day sale deals

Make sure to write a list of the products you actually need (or want) ahead of time, so you don’t waste time scrolling through endless deals. It’s also worth signing up for newsletters to find out when the deals drop. You can filter on the website by category, and always make sure to check prices at other retailers before checking out, to make sure you’ve got the best price. IndyBest’s team of shopping experts will only be including the creme de la creme of deals in this guide, so you can rest assured you’re getting a fair discount.

What deals can we expect in the Next Boxing Day sale?

Last year, Next offered mega discounts with up to 50 per cent off across fashion, homeware, beauty and electricals. Big name brands like Barbour, Joules and FatFace were all included in the event, as well as beauty gift sets, Made sofas, JoJo Maman Bébé kids wear and Clarins skincare.

Are there any Next Boxing Day deals now?

There’s still a couple of weeks to go until the Boxing Day sales officially kick off, but in the meantime, there are plenty of deals to whet the appetite.

Barbour naboo showerproof jacket: Was £199, was £95, Next.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Barbour )

Barbour jackets are among the most covetable winter purchases – and the most costly. Thanks to Next, you can save £100 on this fashionable yet functional rain jacket. Finished in a wearable brown shade, it boasts a knee-grazing long length, hood, wind flap and double fastening to lock in warmth.

Estée Lauder advanced night repair complex serum: Was £65, now £58, Next.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Estee Lauder )

Mature skin expert Jane Druker included Estee Lauder’s advanced night repair in her review of the best anti-ageing serums. The famous formula is loved by everyone in the know as “it gets to work while you sleep, so you wake with a radiant, even complexion,” noted Jane. “The serum helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin with its hyaluronic acid formula that helps to lock in moisture, so you wake up looking as refreshed as you would if you’re returning from a two-week vacation”. Now, you can save 25 per cent.

Reiss black Haisley wool blend double breasted suit blazer: Was £250, now £158, Next.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Next )

A black blazer is a wardrobe failsafe. With a 51 per cent wool count, this Reiss style is the perfect winter option. Finished in a classic black hue, the silhouette is sure to be flattering thanks to its cinched fit and double-breasted design. Whether dressed down with jeans or paired with a black mini skirt for party season, you can save £100 right now.

