PlayStation 5 review: Is the best-selling console worth your money?

PlayStation 5
- CPU: Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 variable frequency up to 3.5 GHz
- GPU: Custom AMD RDNA 2 36 CUs variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz 10.3 TFLOPS peak
- Memory: 16 GB/256-bit GDDR6 SDRAM + 512 MB DDR4 RAM (for background tasks)
- Storage: Custom 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
- Resolution: Up to 8K
- Why we love it
- Some unmissable exclusives
- 3D audio
- Haptic feedback
- Backwards compatible with lots of PS4 titles
- Take note
- Still absolutely massive and weird looking
The PS5 packs a serious punch, with performance and graphics rivalling a mid- to high-end gaming PC. Games load in a flash, thanks to the custom-designed SSD, while support for 4K resolutions at 120fps allows for stunning and immersive visuals. The clever haptic feedback of the DualSense controller – in which the shoulder triggers can dynamically add tension to create the sensation of, for example, pulling a trigger or stretching a bow – also works to add another layer of immersion.
Since launch, Sony has slowly built up a stellar library of exclusives, from the sprawling open world of Horizon Forbidden West and the web-slinging action-combat of Spider-Man 2 to the time-bending roguelike Returnal and the Pixar-grade platformer Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
The PS5 is also the only place to play the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, and the only console on which you can play the critically acclaimed The Last of Us.
Whereas Microsoft is planning to allow a few of its cherished Xbox exclusives to make their way to the PS5, Sony is keeping its upcoming exclusives all to itself, such as the post-apocalyptic Death Stranding 2. You’ve also got multi-platform classics such as Elden Ring, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077, which shine on the PS5’s hardware.
Like the Xbox series X, the PS5 isn’t just a gaming machine. You can stream your favourite shows and movies, with access to major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max. Grab the disc edition of the console and it will double as a Blu-ray player for those still clinging on to their physical media collections.
In terms of appearance, even though the PS5 Slim is reportedly 30 per cent smaller than the original PS5 it’s still a freakishly large console. Whereas the Xbox series X is an unassuming black cuboid, and able to blend in with most living rooms, the PS5 is a bizarre-looking object that wouldn’t look out of place looming over the Dubai skyline. Those sweeping white contours will split opinion, but we consider the thing a bit of an eyesore compared to Microsoft’s machine.