Xbox series X review: Is Microsoft’s console still worth your money in 2024?

More than three years since launching, the most powerful Xbox ever is still going strong

Steve Hogarty
Tuesday 13 February 2024 12:18
The Xbox series X is bigger and more powerful than the Xbox series S, and takes physical discs

The Xbox series X is bigger and more powerful than the Xbox series S, and takes physical discs

(The Independent)

The Xbox brand is at a crossroads, with rumours that Microsoft could soon allow more of its most cherished exclusive games – the likes of Starfield and Forza Horizon – to appear on rival Sony and Nintendo consoles.

There’s even speculation the Xbox series X could be the last console Microsoft makes, as the tech giant shifts focus away from hardware sales and towards expanding the availability of its enormous games portfolio to as many paying customers on as many platforms as possible.

The change in strategy is likely down to the runaway success of Game Pass – Xbox’s games-on-demand subscription service – as well as Microsoft’s recent $68.7bn acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard. That record-breaking merger left Microsoft in charge of some of the world’s biggest games franchises, such as Call of Duty, which investors will, naturally, want to sell as widely as possible.

So, does that mean the Xbox series X is still a worthwhile investment in 2024? For now, Microsoft’s machine is still the only place to play many of this generation’s best exclusive games, such as Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, Halo Infinite, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Gears 5.

As long as these exclusives exist, the Xbox series X is still an excellent value proposition. Keep reading for our full review and verdict on Microsoft’s most advanced console yet.

How we tested the Xbox series X

We’ve been busy testing the console since it launched more than three years ago

(Steve Hogarty)

We’ve been regularly playing games on the Xbox series X since it first launched in November 2020, usually using the Game Pass service to access games on demand.

Alongside the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 5, the Xbox series X is one of the three main consoles we use for testing and reviewing the latest game releases. We also routinely use the Xbox series X as our home entertainment hub, streaming movies and TV shows on platforms such as Netflix and Disney+.

Xbox series X

xbox series x
  • CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
  • GPU: AMD Radeon 2 RDNA, 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
  • Memory: 16GB GDDR6
  • Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1TB Seagate expansion card
  • Max resolution: 8K at 60fps, 4K at 120fps
  • Disc drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray
  • Dimensions: 15.1cm x 15.1cm x 30.1cm
  • Weight: 4.45kg
  • Why we love it
    • Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming
    • Fast load times
    • Quieter and smaller than a PS5
    • Impressive selection of titles
    • Backwards compatible with older Xbox games
  • Take note
    • Fewer great exclusives than the PlayStation

Microsoft’s featureless black cuboid has an austere beauty about it – a sharp Kubrickian monolith that, when switched on, runs with an eerie soundlessness. The only clue it’s been activated is the gentle breeze of its unique upwards-pointing fan, which disturbs any nearby lace curtains like the console is grieving for a husband lost at sea.

This is in contrast to the previous Xbox, which roared like a failing jet engine each time you dared ask it to boot up Fifa. Aesthetically, and acoustically, the Xbox series X is a console that feels at home in a living room where grown-ups live. Compare that with the superb but ridiculous-looking PlayStation 5, which resembles an abstract sculpture of Harry Hill and requires removing an external wall to get it into your house.

Xbox series X performance

Inside the black box are some seriously powerful components, matching a high-end gaming PC in a chassis that’s about the size of a loaf of bread. Quite how Microsoft has managed to fit so much performance into a box this size without the entire thing melting after five minutes is something we can’t pretend to understand, but the results are remarkable, even before you launch a game.

Quick resume and smart delivery

The familiar user interface is snappier than ever, dropping you into games in fractions of a second. “Quick resume” freezes your game’s progress whenever you jump back to the dashboard, allowing you to resume playing when you’re ready, and without loading times. This works across multiple games, too, so you can snap between two almost instantly, as though you’re alt-tabbing between windows on your desktop.

The improved specs mean faster loading times in existing games. In Yakuza: Like A Dragon, where transitions between areas would take six to seven seconds on the older Xbox, they now flash past so quickly and rudely that you don’t have time to read the loading screen tips. At one point, I had to hit the share button to record a snippet of gameplay, then play back the recording and pause it, so I could read about how dodging works.

“Smart delivery” is less immediately interesting, but marks the opening move in the grand scheme to unify all Xboxes. With it, when you buy a game, you automatically receive the most optimised version of that game for your system, which ensures you’re playing it at its best and avoids any confusion over which type of Xbox you’ve got and what generation you’re on. Saved games carry from one console to the next, too, so you can seamlessly upgrade or move to another machine without losing progress,

The entertainment

The Xbox series X can replace your existing set-top box. It runs all of the major entertainment apps, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ at 4K and in Dolby Vision – the HDR format for better picture quality and contrast. It’s also a Blu-ray player, if you’ve got a stack of those lying around.

The verdict: Xbox series X

If you’re invested in your back catalogue of Xbox games and want to see them at their absolute finest, the Xbox series X is the best way to play. Game Pass – the subscription-style service offering access to hundreds of games for a flat monthly fee – represents great value for money, too, and the service only looks set to get better. Microsoft’s growing stable of publisher acquisitions now includes Bethesda, creators of the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, as well as some of the most highly anticipated upcoming games.

News that Microsoft might soon start making its games available on PlayStation is a mark against buying an Xbox series X in 2024. Why buy into the Xbox ecosystem when the PS5 could one day offer the same games, plus Sony’s own set of exclusives (which it’s incredibly unlikely to give up)?

The future of the Xbox brand remains to be seen but, until then, the Xbox series X can be judged by the prowess of its physical hardware: it’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console, with a brilliant games-on-demand service.

