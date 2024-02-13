Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Xbox brand is at a crossroads, with rumours that Microsoft could soon allow more of its most cherished exclusive games – the likes of Starfield and Forza Horizon – to appear on rival Sony and Nintendo consoles.

There’s even speculation the Xbox series X could be the last console Microsoft makes, as the tech giant shifts focus away from hardware sales and towards expanding the availability of its enormous games portfolio to as many paying customers on as many platforms as possible.

The change in strategy is likely down to the runaway success of Game Pass – Xbox’s games-on-demand subscription service – as well as Microsoft’s recent $68.7bn acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard. That record-breaking merger left Microsoft in charge of some of the world’s biggest games franchises, such as Call of Duty, which investors will, naturally, want to sell as widely as possible.

So, does that mean the Xbox series X is still a worthwhile investment in 2024? For now, Microsoft’s machine is still the only place to play many of this generation’s best exclusive games, such as Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, Halo Infinite, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Gears 5.

As long as these exclusives exist, the Xbox series X is still an excellent value proposition. Keep reading for our full review and verdict on Microsoft’s most advanced console yet.

How we tested the Xbox series X

We’ve been busy testing the console since it launched more than three years ago (Steve Hogarty)

We’ve been regularly playing games on the Xbox series X since it first launched in November 2020, usually using the Game Pass service to access games on demand.

Alongside the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 5, the Xbox series X is one of the three main consoles we use for testing and reviewing the latest game releases. We also routinely use the Xbox series X as our home entertainment hub, streaming movies and TV shows on platforms such as Netflix and Disney+.