The latest entry in the long-running Call of Duty series, Modern Warfare 3 officially launched on 10 November for current and last-generation PlayStations, Xbox and PC.

There are two editions of Modern Warfare 3 to choose from this year: the standard edition, which is available as a physical boxed copy as well as a download, and the deluxe, digital-only ‘vault’ edition, which comes with exclusive skins, weapons and tier skips.

No matter which edition you choose, Modern Warfare 3 is fully compatible with crossplay. That means Xbox, PC and PlayStation gamers can all play together online, so there’s no need to worry about choosing the same platform as your friends.

We’ve rounded up the best Modern Warfare 3 prices for both versions of the game below. The download-only vault edition is only available on the official console storefronts, so there’s little in the way of savings to be found, but you can find the physical edition of the game with a small discount at select retailers.

Where to buy

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ (standard edition): From £59.99, Very.co.uk

(Activision)

All editions of Modern Warfare 3 are cross-gen. The PlayStation version will work on both the PS4 and PS5, while the Xbox version will work on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. That’s useful to know if there are plans afoot to upgrade to the latest games console this Christmas – you or the gamer in your family can continue playing Modern Warfare 3 on the new console without having to fork out another £59.99.

PS5

Xbox Series X/S

PS4

PC

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ (vault edition): £99.99, Xbox.com

(Activision)

The deluxe vault edition of Modern Warfare 3 includes everything in the standard version plus an extra Nemesis operator pack, two weapon vaults, and an upgraded version of Battle Pass, called Black Cell.

Only available as a digital download, you’ll find it on your preferred console’s storefront.

