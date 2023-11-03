Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sale event of the year, Black Friday 2023 is your chance to grab a discount on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and the latest Xbox games. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also find deals on everything from TVs and tech to mattresses and kitchen appliances, making it the perfect time to pick up any pricier items you may have your eye on.

When it comes to Xbox offers, the console itself is the star of the show, so will we see decent discounts on the Xbox Series X (was £479.99, now £454.41, Amazon.co.uk) this Black Friday? We don’t know yet, but we can make a few educated guesses.

Microsoft’s newest console launched in November 2020 and quickly sold out everywhere, only recently becoming more readily available to buy online and in-store. The price of the Xbox Series X increased by £30 (to £479.99) back in August, meaning any Black Friday discounts would likely only reduce the console back to 2022 prices.

In any case, our team of IndyBest experts are continously scanning the virtual shelves in search of the best Black Friday Xbox console discounts. We’re also on the lookout for deals on Xbox games, bundles and accessories, as well as discounts on Xbox Game Pass codes.

If you’re after an early deal, keep reading, as this guide will be rounding up the best Xbox discounts to shop in the run-up to Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Xbox deals 2023

Xbox Series X: Was £479.99, now £449.87, Amazon.co.uk

(Xbox)

Amazon is selling the Xbox Series X with a 6 per cent discount, which is the best price we’re seeing online right now. You’ll also spot a slightly smaller saving at Argos (£459.99, Argos.co.uk). Plus, you can get the Xbox bundled with either Diablo IV (was £489.99, now £467.49, Amazon.co.uk) or Forza Horizon 5 (was £489.99, now £467.49, Amazon.co.uk) with a 5 per cent discount at Amazon.

Buy now

Xbox Series X (refurbished): £419.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is the regular discounted price on a certified reburbished Xbox Series X. The console is second-hand but has been extensively screened, cleaned and repaired, where necessary, using genuine parts by Microsoft experts. The console then arrives packaged in a fresh new box with all of the standard accessories and manuals. The one-year warranty ensures extra peace of mind, too.

Buy now

Xbox Series X + ‘Forza Horizon 5’ bundle: Was £489.99, now £467.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

This bundle includes the beloved 2021 racing game Forza Horizon 5, an open-world motorsports playground in which you zoom around a giant swathe of Mexico in iconic real-world cars, ranging from the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR to the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

Buy now

Xbox Series X + ‘Diablo IV’ bundle: Was £489.99, now £467.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The fourth instalment of the greatest action RPG series ever made, Diablo IV sees you create your ideal fantasy character and arm them with an increasingly powerful inventory of weapons, magic and armour, as you violently dismember and carve your way through endless hordes of baddies. Life-ruiningly addictive, here, the game is bundled with the Xbox Series X, with a saving of 5 per cent.

Buy now

Xbox Series S + three months of free Game Pass Ultimate: £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

We’re not seeing any discounts on the Xbox Series S right now, but this listing at Amazon comes with three months of free Game Pass included. The £7.99 per month games-on-demand service lets you access a rolling library of more than 300 new and classic titles.

Buy now

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £44.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Amazon is discounting Xbox controllers by up to 18 per cent ahead of Black Friday. We’ve highlighted the carbon black controller here, but you’ll find different savings on other colours, as well as on controllers bundled with Game Pass or the Xbox stereo wired headset.

Buy now

‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’: Was £44.99, now £39, Amazon.co.uk

(Ubisoft)

Launched in October, open-world stealth adventure Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns to the setting of the original game (which is now, somehow, 15 years old). Taking place in 9th-century Baghdad, Mirage is part fighting game, part exploration, part parkour simulator. Roughly historically accurate to the location and time period, you could even try and convince yourself it counts as an educational game.

Buy now

‘EA Sports FC 24’: Was £69.99, now £54.95, Amazon.co.uk

(EA Sports)

The first EA football game not to carry the FIFA name in nearly 30 years, EA Sports FC 24 is still a regular old FIFA game at its core, with all of the properly named clubs, players, leagues and stadiums you’d expect. As well as getting the latest men’s and women’s teams, the biggest upgrade this year is something EA calls “HyperMotionV”, which uses AI and real-world player data to recreate unique and more-authentic-looking player animations.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday starts on 24 November this year and continues until Cyber Monday on 27 November. The annual shopping event kicks off the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. However, many retailers will be dropping deals much earlier than that.

