Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Black Friday sales are underway. The four-day shopping bonanza is the perfect time to bag a bargain on skincare, Christmas gifts, tech and more. Where high street fashion is concerned, the likes of Zara and Asos are hosting impressive sales. But for designer clothing, the Coggles Black Friday sale is not to be missed.

Stocking a huge range of brands from Ralph Lauren to Rains, the retailer really does have something to suit everyone. Especially the fashion lovers who have a soft spot for more luxurious labels. Think Ganni ribbed beanies, Barbour jackets and Coach handbags, to name but a few. So, you can find designer deals aplenty in the retailer’s impressive Black Friday bargain bucket. Or, should we say, chicly styled shelves?

Right now, Coggles is offering a discount of 30 per cent on a large selection of premium products. Just be sure to use the discount code “CG30” at checkout in order to receive the discount and take note that savings will end at 9am on 28 November. It seems like Christmas really has come early.

Scrolling through the endless list of stellar savings so that you don’t have to, below we’ve listed out the top fashion finds worth shopping for.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals as they drop

Barbour heritage men's ashby wax jacket: Was £229, now £160.30, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Barbour jackets are a failsafe fashion find, working for almost every occasion. From dog walks to drinks at the bar, this wax jacket is sure to keep you cosy, and a saving of close to £70 certainly makes it sweeter. The wax cotton outer means that it’s sure to last a really long time, too.

Buy now

Ganni ribbed wool beanie: Was £85, now £59.50, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

A Ganni beanie is sure to be at the top of your Christmas wishlist, so why not treat yourself to it while it’s reduced by 30 per cent in the Coggles Black Friday sale? As we enter the winter season it is certainly something to get excited about. Crafted from a blend of recycled and new wool, it’s soft, cosy, and will keep you warm as the cold spell starts.

Buy now

Hunza G women's square neck swim: Was £165, now £115.50, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Hunza G swimsuits are one of the most popular designs to cop right now. Said to be one size fits most (or 6 to 16 in UK sizing), these swimsuits are known to last an incredibly long time no matter how your body shifts in shape. The crinkle-cut fabric is incredibly comfortable and will see you through all beach activities, whether sun lounger lying or surfing.

Buy now

Coach women's pillow tabby bag 18: Was £395, now £276.50, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

The Coach pillow tabby bag was one of the most sought-after accessories of the year, so seeing it in the Coggles Black Friday sale is sure to have many a fashion fan flying to the checkout. Made from plush outer leather, it gets its pillow name from its signature fluffy shape that’s still large enough to hold a phone, keys and AirPods (which are incidentally reduced to their lowest-ever price).

Buy now

Ami x Coggles de coeur wool jumper: Was £365, now £255.50, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

For men, Ami is a brand to know and this wool jumper is sure to suit almost everyone. Crafted from heavyweight wool, it’s sure to keep you cosy, while the signature heart A logo sits on the front and adds a standout style.

Buy now

Axel Arigato signature cotton-twill baseball cap: Was £60, now £42, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Logo-emblazoned baseball caps are an easy way to win style points. Now, at just £42, this Axel Arigato one is going to the top of our wish lists and we’re also dubbing it as a great Christmas gift for those whose names start with A.

Buy now

Sleeper party feather-trimmed crepe de chine pyjama set: Was £340, now £238, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Struggling to work out what to wear on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve or any party in a home setting? Sleeper’s pretty pyjama sets are a fantastic (and very fashionable) solution. Made from viscose with a silky feel finish and hemmed with fabulous ostrich feathers, this is the perfect example of a comfortable party piece.

Buy now

Birkenstock Boston slim fit leather suede mules: Was £130, now £91, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Another fashion fan favourite this year is the Birkenstock Boston, so we’re incredibly pleased to see this pair has also received a price cut. The classic cork sole contrasts the smooth suede upper and this chestnut shade is certainly chic.

Buy now

Rains Hilo matte shell weekend bag: Was £79, now £55.30, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Rains is the perfect example of a brand that’s fashionable yet functional, and this weekend bag proves exactly why. While it may look like your everyday holdall, this bag has been crafted from the brand’s signature showerproof shell fabric, meaning your laptop, gym kit or overnight essentials will stay dry even if you’re caught in a downpour.

Buy now

Polo Ralph Lauren bear wool-blend intarsia-knit jumper: Was £449, now £314.30, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Ralph Lauren is quite the household name and these teddy jumpers have been a bestseller for the brand. Crafted from a wool, camel hair and cashmere blend, it’s certainly a more luxurious piece of knitwear, while the suited-and-booted adorable teddy adds a preppy touch of personality.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Looking for Black Friday beauty bargain? Take a look at what our beauty editor is shopping in the Lookfantastic sale