Each year, Samsung is one of the biggest brands to go all out for Black Friday. Whether it’s a folding phone, an OLED TV or a whopping great big fridge, the Korean tech giant’s wide range of electronics and home appliances can often be found at their best ever prices during the annual sale.

Samsung’s official site is expected to offer deals on the latest Galaxy and Galaxy Z flip phones, OLED and QLED televisions, Samsung fridges, cordless vacuum cleaners, ovens, microwaves and gaming monitors. As well as the official deals, most third-party UK electronics retailers will likely be offering their own set of discounts before and during the Black Friday sale.

When Black Friday kicks off on 29 November, our expert team of IndyBest shoppers will be on hand to help you navigate the best discounts, filtering out the rubbish to bring you the best offers on products we know and love.

As the sale approaches, we’ll be rounding up the best Black Friday deals on Samsung products, including offers featured in Samsung’s official sale and discounts to shop at third-party retailers such as Amazon and Currys.

In the meantime, keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the upcoming sale event, plus the Samsung deals available to shop right now.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which falls on the final Thursday of November each year. This places the 2024 Black Friday sale on 29 November.

Traditionally a one-day event, Black Friday now spans the entire weekend, culminating with Cyber Monday on 2 December. However, many online retailers get a head start on the sale by discounting their wares throughout the month of November.

What Samsung deals can we expect to see this Black Friday?

The sale is still months away but, based on previous Black Friday events, we can expect to see Samsung discounting a wide range of products, maybe even the new Samsung Galaxy ring.

We’re hoping to see fresh deals on the latest Galaxy phones this year. The S24, S24 plus and S24 ultra all launched in February, while the new flip and fold phones arrived more recently in July. During last year’s Black Friday sale, Samsung discounted its entire range of phones by up to £200 on Amazon, and we’re hoping for similar deals this year.

The best Samsung deals usually focus on the brand’s TVs, smartphones and home appliances, so, if you’re looking to make a saving on a new fridge freezer, washing machine, or even a robot vacuum, Black Friday is a great time to buy.

What are the best Samsung deals to shop now?

Samsung discounts aren’t just for Black Friday, they pop up year-round. Here are some of the best prices we’ve found on top-rated Samsung tech.

Galaxy Z flip 6: Was £1,049, now £949, Samsung.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

There’s £100 off the newest phone in the Galaxy Z Flip series at Samsung and Amazon, bringing the price of the best folding phone we’ve tested to less than £1,000. You can also claim a free Chromebook and save 30 per cent on the new Galaxy buds 3 when you buy.

Galaxy tab S9: Was £899, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

The Galaxy tab routinely appears in our review of the best tablets. The S9 is the latest in this premium series. The 11in device features an excellent OLED display that’s ideal for watching entertainment on the go, plus an auto-framing selfie camera for video calls, and an S Pen stylus is included for free.

Samsung odyssey G5 gaming monitor: Was £249, now £169, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery Samsung Odyssey G5 ( Samsung )

Great gaming monitors don’t get much cheaper than this. Compatible with next-generation consoles as well as PCs, the odyssey G5 offers a crisp 1,440px resolution and a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate with 1ms response times. The 27in display is curved for a more immersive gaming experience.

Samsung QN85D 55in 4K QLED TV: Was £1,499, now £1,099, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery Samsung QN85D 55in 4K QLED TV ( Samsung )

You can save £400 on the current-model QN85 set from Samsung, which was released this year and features smooth 120Hz frame rates, anti-glare and wide-angle viewing, making it a good choice for naturally bright living rooms.

Galaxy watch 6 classic: Was £369, now £319, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery Galaxy Watch 6 classic ( Samsung )

The Samsung Galaxy watch 6 features in our round-up of the best smartwatches. Our writer calls it “the best Android smartwatch for Samsung users, integrating as seamlessly with Galaxy phones as Apple’s watch does with iPhone”. Right now, you can get hold of the classic version with £50 off at Currys.

