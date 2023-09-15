Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you need to upgrade a big-ticket item or you’re the type of person that likes to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list, 24 to 27 November should be vigorously marked in your diary. Why? Because it’s the biggest sale of the year, of course.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday see mammoth savings on everything from tech and home appliances to beauty, fashion and toys with some of the biggest retailers taking part every year – including the likes of John Lewis & Partners, Amazon, Very and Argos.

There is one retailer in particular though, that pulls out all the stops – Currys. Home of TVs, headphones, laptops, washing machines and kitchen gadgets, it’s a one-stop-shop that, come Black Friday weekend, will be brimming with bargains on big-name brands such as Ninja, Shark and Dyson, making it well worth a browse.

While you can expect great deals from the retailer throughout the sales event, there tends to be an even heavier focus on categories like tech and home appliances on Cyber Monday, so keep your eyes peeled and your fingers ready to tap “add to basket” before it’s too late.

From the dates to bookmark to the kind of deals we can expect, here’s everything you need to know about the Currys Cyber Monday 2023 sale.

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

Every year, Black Friday kicks off the day after Thanksgiving, which means that for 2023 the shopping bonanza starts on Friday 24 November. Deals will continue to drop over the weekend culminating on Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – which will fall on Monday 27 November.

When will Currys’ Cyber Monday sale start in 2023?

While the official date for Cyber Monday is 27 November, many retailers start their sales much earlier, including Currys which kicked off its discounts on 2 November last year. However, it’s possible that some retailers could save their biggest and best discounts for the big day itself, so if you’re keen to get the best prices make sure to check back here where IndyBest’s team of deal detectives will be sharing our pick of the top buys to be had at Currys.

What were the best Currys Cyber Monday deals from last year?

It should come as no surprise to learn that Cyber Monday 2022 offered up some stellar savings over at Currys, particularly on TVs, tech and home appliances.

Sony’s 55in Bravia XR55A80JU OLED TV was reduced by an impressive £400 last year, while Philips’ Ambilight TV (£579, Currys.co.uk), which has LED backlights to extend the picture beyond the TV, saw a reduction of £150, taking it down to just £500.

When it came to home appliances, Currys discounted the Tefal actifry genius XL air fryer (£254, Currys.co.uk) by £100, taking it under £150 and it also discounted Shark’s popular anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum cleaner (£249, Currys.co.uk) by almost half price.

What deals can we expect from Currys’ Cyber Monday sale in 2023?

While we can’t make any promises, it’s pretty much a given that Currys will deliver on the same mammoth savings that we’ve seen in previous years. Expect to grab a bargain on TVs, air fryers, vacuum cleaners, coffee machines, headphones and laptops.

Are there any Currys deals available now?

If you can’t wait until November, the good news is that you can already get your hands on some seriously stellar discounts over at Currys right now.

Shark anti-hair wrap IZ300UK cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £399, now £299, Currys.co.uk

(Currys )

Need a new vacuum? Look no further than this cordless cleaner from IndyBest-approved brand Shark, which currently has £100 off. Featuring a DuoClean floorhead, it has motorised brushrolls and also uses the brand’s signature “Powerfins” that help it to clean deeper into carpets. There’s also a screen on the handle, which displays battery life, suction level and selected floor type – there are three power levels and two floor types to choose from. While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we’ve reviewed Shark’s anti-hair wrap models in the past, and we said that “it gives a thorough clean of all floors.”

Buy now

Samsung 43in the frame art mode smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: Was £999, now £899, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

An already impressive TV, which can be transformed into a piece of art when switched off, Samsung’s the frame now has £100 off. A great option for fans of minimalistic interior design, it blends seamlessly into the living room with a matte display, slim-fit wall mount, and customisable frame. It’s not all about the looks though, as this TV also has QLED 4K technology and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers.

Buy now

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones: Was £319, now £249, Currys.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save £70 on this pair of wireless headphones from leading brand Bose. Designed with active noise cancellation, 22-hour battery life and 15 minute quick charge function, it’s no wonder this over-ear style featured in our round-up of the best wireless heapdhones. Our tester praised the lightweight design, saying that “overall, if you’re looking for an ultra-comfortable pair of headphones that sound pretty decent and look elegant enough, these are the ones you’ll want to buy.”

Buy now

Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld console: Was £329, now £299.99, Currys.co.uk

(Logitech)

Calling all gamers – you can save £30 on Logitech’s G Cloud right now. An Android device that can stream next-gen console games over the internet, the gadget allows you to play graphically intense titles like Forza Horizon 5 on a lightweight and energy-efficient handheld by connecting to services like Xbox Gamepass, Nvidia GeForce Now. You can also install Android apps to enable emulation of classic retro games.

Buy now

