An electric toothbrush is great for supercharging your dental hygiene routine and if you’re looking to invest in one, the Black Friday sale is the time do it.

Known as the biggest sale of the year, the shopping bonanza kicks off the day after Thanksgiving, and runs throughout the weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday – the online-only day of the sale which often sees some of the heftiest discounts.

While there will be plenty of deals up for grabs on everything from TVs and smartphones to coffee machines, the four-day event is also your best chance to save big on dental care. Brands like Oral-B and Philips are known for slashing the prices of some of their bestselling gadgets from entry-level electric toothbrushes to top-of-the-range water flossers.

As always, our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand throughout the sale to help you navigate the discounts, avoid the dud deals, and find you the offers worth paying for. To find the best deals on electric toothbrushes you can shop now, and for advice on getting prepared, keep reading.

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

With Black Friday taking place the day after Thanksgiving, this year we can expect the shopping bonanza to land on Friday 24 November with deals dropping throughout the weekend. This means Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – will fall on Monday 27 November 2023. However, some retailers start their sales weeks in advance, so make sure to check back here for updates.

When will the best Cyber Monday deals be available?

Unlike Black Friday, which sometimes sees retailers start dropping discounts weeks ahead of the actual event, Cyber Monday deals start promptly on the day and, while most of these price cuts will end at midnight, there may be some that hang around for a few days after.

What were the best Cyber Monday toothbrush deals from last year?

In 2022, shoppers were treated to mega discounts on electric toothbrushes such as Oral-B’s iO8 (£216, Amazon.co.uk), which was discounted by a whopping 70 per cent from £449.99 down to just £134.99. Other top deals included the Ordo sonic+ electric toothbrush (£45, Argos.co.uk) and Oral-B’s pro 1 cross action toothbrush, which were both reduced to less than half price (£30, Superdrug.com).

There were also plenty of savings on other dental care products like water flossers, with Waterpik’s cordless model (£60, Boots.com) reduced to just £30.

Best Cyber Monday toothbrush deals to expect in 2023

While we can’t guarantee which specific brands or products will be included in this year’s sale, we can take a quick look back at previous years to give you an idea of what to expect.

There will undoubtedly be plenty of bargains to snap up on a range of different dental hygiene products, including electric toothbrushes and water flossers. As for brands, the likes of Philips, Oral-B and Waterpik are names that we’ve seen pop up before while Superdrug, Boots, Amazon, Currys and Argos are among the retailers expected to take part.

Are there any toothbrush and dental care deals available now?

We’re always scouring UK retailers for toothbrush deals at IndyBest, so if you can’t wait until November, take a look at some of the best offers worth shopping right now.

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £45, Amazon.co.uk

Coming out on top in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, Oral B’s Pro 3 device is now reduced by a whopping 55 per cent on Amazon. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” our tester said.

Philips sonicare diamondclean 9000: Was £349.99, now £175, Boots.com

This toothbrush is designed with polishing bristles that Philips claims remove up to 100 per cent more stains for visibly whiter teeth in just three days. Brimming with tech, it has built-in smart sensors that let you know when you’re brushing too hard and can even send you a progress report in the Sonicare app to see how your brushing has improved improved over time. It also has four brushing modes and three intensity settings.

Oral-B iO6 electric toothbrush: Was £300, now £157, Oralb.co.uk

This mid-range toothbrush featured in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes as it offers many of the features of the brand’s flagship brushes at a better price and now you can save even more. Our tester said: “The signature, round oscillating head is powered by five brushing modes and the brush still links up with Oral-B’s excellent app, which can give you insights into your brushing performance, as long as you put in the time with it.”

Philips sonicare cordless power flosser 3000: Was £119.99, now £78.99, Amazon.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our review of the best water flossers, the Philips sonicare power flosser has an impressive 34 per cent off right now, which is a welcome price cut considering it was the most expensive model our tester tried. Our reviewer said: “There are three intensity settings and two flossing modes and even the standard clean mode left our mouth feeling super-fresh, visibly dislodging any food particles trapped between teeth.”

