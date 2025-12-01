The best VPNs I’ve tested are on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The best Black Friday VPN deals are still rolling on, but with Cyber Monday coming to an end in hours, it’s your final window to lock in a major saving on your online security. A VPN might not have the instant excitement of a discounted an iPhone, laptop or PS5 but safeguarding your personal data – especially when you’re using public wifi – is one of the smartest Cyber Monday purchases you can make. And right now, you can do it for a fraction of the usual price.

Wondering what a VPN (virtual private network) does? In short, this service protects your online activity, preventing websites – and even your own internet provider – from tracking what you’re doing online, keeping your data safe. During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, long-term subscriptions from the biggest providers have been heavily reduced.

If you’re unsure where to start for the best VPN deal, as The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve tried and tested all the major services. So, you know I will only recommend the deals that offer the best value for money. Standout savings I’ve spotted so far include offers from NordVPN, Surfshark and Express VPN, which feature in our guides to the best VPNs and best affordable VPNS.

Cyber Monday ends tonight, so scroll on for my expert pick of the top VPN deals still available – before the savings disappear.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 VPN deals: