Best iPhone VPNs 2025, tested by experts

Most of us get by just fine without thinking too much about our online privacy. If you’re browsing on your iPhone at home, sticking to trusted apps, and not hopping on public wifi every day, a virtual private a virtual private network (VPN) might not seem essential. And honestly, for many people, it’s not. But even in everyday internet use, there are a few scenarios where using a VPN on your iPhone can make life easier.

Apple’s iPhones are known for their strong security, and iCloud+’s Private Relay adds an extra layer of privacy by hiding your IP address and encrypting Safari traffic. This means your internet service provider (ISP) can’t track your browsing habits within Safari, and websites can’t easily profile you based on your IP. But Private Relay only works within Safari and doesn’t extend its protection to other apps, so you’re out of luck if you’re using Google Chrome on your iPhone or accessing streaming platforms.

That’s where a VPN comes in. Unlike Private Relay, a VPN encrypts all your internet traffic, no matter what app or browser you’re using, giving you a more comprehensive layer of privacy. It also lets you stay connected to your favourite streaming apps when travelling abroad, ensuring everything works just as it does back home.

A VPN for your iPhone is also useful for cutting down on ad tracking, keeping your browsing history private on shared networks and even improving gaming performance on your phone by connecting you to faster servers. While they’re not essential for everyone, it’s a nice tool that could boost your digital security.

We’ve reviewed a bunch of VPNs and picked out the best ones that work seamlessly on the iPhone. Whether it’s staying secure while browsing, keeping your online activity private or streaming your favourite shows while travelling abroad, these VPNs have got you covered – even if your commute is just to the kitchen.

How we tested

open image in gallery A range of VPNs were put to the test on our iPhone 15 Pro Max ( Alex Lee )

We tested a range of VPNs on our iPhone 15 Pro Max to see how well they performed on iOS. Speed and reliability were key factors, along with how well they could access content while travelling abroad or help stay connected to services from back home. We also checked for a strict no-logging policy to ensure your data stays private.

Beyond the basics, we explored extra features like multi-hop support for added privacy, split tunnelling to let you control which apps use the VPN and kill switch functionality to protect your data if the connection drops. We made sure these worked seamlessly on the iPhone and weren’t just shoddy ports of the desktop application.

We also assessed overall value, comparing subscription costs and free trial options to see which VPNs delivered the best experience for iPhone users. After putting them through their paces, these are the ones we’d recommend.

Why you can trust us

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic who has written about VPNs and cybersecurity for a number of years. Having tested numerous VPNs on iPhones, he knows what works well in real-world situations, from privacy features to app usability. He also stays up to date with the latest developments in VPN technology and iOS to help you make the right choice.

The best VPNs for iPhone in 2025 are: