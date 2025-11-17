Best VPNs for speed, tested by a tech expert

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, have become a popular way to protect our privacy online. They work by routing your internet traffic through servers owned by the VPN company, encrypting it as it goes, which means the website or service you’re visiting only sees the VPN server’s address as the starting point for your connection, rather than your phone or PC.

A VPN has several benefits. It can improve the security of your connection if you’re worried about anyone accessing your private information, and it is especially useful if you’re using public wifi hotspots, which often have lax security in the name of making them accessible to lots of people.

The VPN acts as another layer in the already complicated mix of networking software and protocols that allow you to connect to the internet, and as such, can have an effect on your connection speed. Usually, it adds an extra overhead, meaning your peak download and upload speeds will be lower than those advertised by your ISP. But if your ISP indulges in throttling – where it deliberately slows down a particular kind of traffic, often gaming-related – then a VPN can actually help increase your speeds by hiding the nature of your traffic from the ISP and preventing the throttling from kicking in.

The best VPNs for speed are those that impose the least amount of overhead on your connection, with their servers operating at the kind of speeds you’d expect from your ISP alone. I’ve been busy testing options to find the best.

The best VPNs for speed in 2025 are:

Best overall – Surfshark: £1.49, Surfshark.com

– Surfshark: £1.49, Surfshark.com Best for added security – Malwarebytes: £29.99, Malwarebytes.com

– Malwarebytes: £29.99, Malwarebytes.com Best for ease of use – NordVPN: £2.29, Nordvpn.com

– NordVPN: £2.29, Nordvpn.com Best free VPN – Proton VPN: Free, Protonvpn.com

– Proton VPN: Free, Protonvpn.com Best for anonymity – Mullvad: £4.40, Mullvad.net

How I tested

I tested the speed on a range of VPN services ( Ian Evenden/The Independent )

I used a fibre-optic internet connection with a maximum bi-directional speed of 600Mbps for these tests. That’s far in advance of the average UK line speed of 74Mbps, and so should give a better impression of the kind of overhead the VPN is adding. While the 600Mbps figure sounds good, few lines operate at that speed all the time, and on the day of testing, I saw 547Mbps download and 476Mbps upload from it. I then connected to various VPNs and used Google’s speed test widget to see the effect on the data transfer rate. You can read my full testing methodology at the bottom of this article, and we have a full guide on how we test VPNs at The Independent if you want more detail.