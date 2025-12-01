The best Black Friday beauty deals have morphed into Cyber Monday savings that continue to impress. With bargains across popular products from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Beauty Pie and Diptyqye, as well as tools courtesy of Dyson and Shark, beauty buffs have been given the perfect chance to save on big-ticket items, as well as to stock up on favourites and essentials. However, the offers will start to wind down towards the end of today (1 December), so now’s your chance to grab a bargain for yourself or save on some Christmas gifts for loved ones.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I’ve tested hundreds of products and have put most brands through their paces, while keeping an eye out for the best prices available. So, rest assured, you can trust me to bring you top savings that provide real value for money. I’ve made a shortlist of more than 50 of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals, with many of these hand-picked savings being across products that have been tested by me or the wider IndyBest team.

I’ll be keeping an eye on Cyber Monday discounts and updating this page throughout the day, so you won’t miss a thing. For skincare, make-up and beauty tools galore, keep reading.

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals 2025

open image in gallery ( Ellis Cochrane/The Independent )

When IndyBest reviewer, Ellis Cochrane, put this formula to the test, the verdict was clear: “After just one application my skin felt smoother and looked visibly brighter and glowier, without my skin feeling tight or tingly in the slightest,” she said. “Despite having ‘five minutes’ in the name, you can leave it on a bit longer if you have particularly congested skin or clogged pores. And the results are immediate,” added Ellis. Right now, you can save 20 per cent on the formula in Beauty Pie’s sale, while members can secure the product for just £15.60.

Penhaligon’s bluebell eau de toilette: Was £140, now £112, Penhaligons.com

open image in gallery ( Penhaligon's )

Rumoured to have been worn by the late Princess Diana, this sophisticated bluebell scent features a citrus, hyacinth and clove accord. Thanks to this rare deal, you can now save 20 per cent on a bottle, but there is a catch. To secure the saving, you’ll need to spend a minimum of £200, and use the code “BLACKFRIDAYAFF” when checking out.

Shark cryglow LED face mask: Was £299, now £249, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester was left “seriously impressed” after testing the Shark cryoglow mask for eight weeks. Its ‘blemish repair’ mode was her favourite setting, leaving her skin’s texture and appearance “significantly improved”.

open image in gallery Daisy was impressed by the results of the LED face mask ( The Independent )

While she said “the cooling function is a quick fix for tired and puffy eyes”. The “Shark mask is pricey, but it is at the cheaper end of the scale for such devices. So, if you’re looking to invest in brighter, more radiant and even skin, I don’t think you’ll have any regrets after giving this mask a try,” wrote Daisy. And right now, you can save £50 on the LED mask or £75 with the code ‘EBSAVE10’ – it’s rare for it to be discounted, so if you’ve had this on your wishlist for a while, now’s a good time to invest.

Shark flexstyle five-in-one air styler: Was £299.99, now £189.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark/Maisie Bovingdon )

Taking the top spot in beauty writer Maisie Bovingdon’s review of the best Dyson airwrap alternatives. “The lightweight, versatile and multifunctional tool made drying and styling a breeze,” wrote Maisie. “Similar to the Dyson airwrap, this Shark tool uses Coanda technology, which is when the powerful airflow collects and wraps the hair around the barrel, to create a neat curl. This function worked to hold in place the section of hair being styled, preventing it from unravelling, without disrupting other set curls, which consequently created a silky-smooth, frizz-free head of curls,” she added.

Diptyque fleur d'oranger hourglass diffuser: Was £152, now £123.75, Allbeauty.com

open image in gallery ( Diptyque )

There are two ways to save on Diptyque this Black Friday. Firstly, you can shop discounts of up to 19 per cent in Allbeauty’s Black Friday sale, with this fleur d’oranger diffuser being the most lucrative of the lot. Alternatively, you can rack up your order value on the Diptyque website to receive a trio of the brand’s best-sellers. If you spend £160 or more, you’ll receive 35g roses and feu de bois candles, plus a 7.5ml orphéon eau de parfum atomiser when you use the code ‘FESTIVE2025’ at the checkout. If you spend £250 or more, you’ll be able to score an embroidered Diptyque tote plus a pack of festive-hued matches by using the code ‘CELEBRATE2025.’ The only downside? You can’t stack these offers, so I’d opt for the trio of complimentary products to accrue the best value. While our testers haven’t put the fleur d’oranger diffuser through its paces, fragrance expert Siobhan Grogan described the roses aroma as “a soft, suits-all fragrance that never felt too cloying or headache-inducing” in her review.

Aesop reverence aromatique hand wash: Was £33, now £23.10, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Aesop )

If you own a set of Aesop hand wash and lotion bottles, then your home has officially reached its potential. If you don’t, consider yourself in luck – because the brand’s reverence aromatique exfoliating hand wash is now reduced by £10. It took the top spot in beauty expert Pippa Bailey’s review of the best luxury hand wash, where she said it “leaves skin feeling soft, supple, smooth and, most importantly, clean.”

Molton Brown re-charge black pepper travel trio gift set: Worth £44.99, now £22.99, Groupon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Molton Brown )

This Black Friday, every doting wife, girlfriend and mother is trying to secure a bottle of Molton Brown's re-charge black pepper shower gel for their partner or son. It's a best-seller for a reason, and if you love a fresh yet spicy scent, you'll find this right up your street. When body care aficionado Helen Wilson-Beevers used the fragrant wash for her Molton Brown guide, she praised how it "adds a spicy scent boost to bubble baths and showering alike." This set (containing the shower gel, eau de toilette and lotion) is reduced at Lookfantastic and Amazon, but Groupon undercuts both retailers with its bonus code 'BLACKFRIDAY', saving you nearly £25.

Lisa Eldridge pinpoint concealer micro correcting pencil: Was £27, now £20.25, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Lisa Eldridge )

In her review of Lisa Eldridge's pinpoint concealer, tester and beauty journalist, Jane Cunningham, said that it helped her achieve a “flawless complexion”. Right now, it’s 25 per cent off at Space NK. Much of Lisa’s collection is on offer at the beauty retailer, and as Jane says “it’s safe to say there is nothing she doesn’t know about make-up and its application.” When you spend £60, you’ll also receive a complimentary velvet makeup pouch.

Chanel Coco mademoiselle eau de parfum spray: Was £78, now £62.40, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Chanel/Lucy Smith )

When it comes to Black Friday, the big designer beauty brands, such as Chanel and Dior, are always my first point of call. So, I was thrilled to see the coveted Coco mademoiselle scent reduced. With the same rose and jasmine notes as its No5 sibling, mademoiselle adds the brightness of orange and botanics, including vetiver and patchouli, to round out the sweetness. It’s a perfect year-round scent, made even more desirable thanks to this discount.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maybelline/Lucy Smith )

The mascara to rival all others, Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara is a tubing mascara, meaning it coats the lashes from all sides for a full and voluminous finish. It’s even more tempting with this 50 per cent off deal, and in my review of the burgundy formula, I found it left my lashes looking lengthened, volumised and defined. It didn’t leave a smudge or imprint, either, even after a full day’s wear.

Remington one dry and style hair dryer: Was £99.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Earning the top spot in our best hair dryers review, this highly-rated hair tool has more than 30 per cent off, bringing the price down from £100 to less than £70. It “comes with four attachments for concentrated styling, flyaway taming, gentle drying diffusing and curl-defining diffusing”, explained our tester, beauty writer Nicole Ocran. It’s suitable for multiple hair types and styling needs and features “eight heat and speed combinations, which enables you to get really precise and personalised with your hair-drying experience”, she said.

Glossier you duo: Was £88, now £66, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Glossier )

Pick up this Glossier you set, featuring a full-size 50ml bottle and a handy 8ml travel spray for easy top-ups on the go – now with £22 off for Black Friday. Worth £110, this limited-time bundle offers a huge saving. When writer Eleanor Jones put Glossier you to the test, she praised the fragrance for being “designed to enhance, not disguise, working with your unique chemistry to bring out that fresh, ‘clean skin’ vibe".

Braun silk-expert pro 5 IPL hair removal system: Was £600, now £279.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Braun )

If you're considering swapping your razor for a long-lasting hair-removal solution, this IPL device could be for you. It works by using pulses of light to damage hair follicles and inhibit future growth – and it's currently reduced by more than 50 per cent. Although we haven't tested this model, beauty editor Lucy Partington was impressed with Braun's smart skin i-expert tool (a newer model than the pro 5), which made it into her guide to the best IPL devices.

Lucy praised the variety of attachments, describing how "the smaller head was great for use on the underarms, while the bigger attachment was good for larger areas, such as the legs". You'll receive the same heads with the pro 5, along with a discount of £320.

Milk Makeup matte bronzer: Was £22, now £16.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Milk/Lucy Smith )

Earning the title of most pigmented in my guide to the best bronzer, Milk’s matte bronzer features a handy stick formula that makes it ideal for on-the-go application. Plus, a little product goes a long way. Our tester remarked that “for travel and small luggage allowances, its strength of pigment is a definite bonus, not to mention leaving a bolder, radiant finish for parties, dinners and nighttime occasions.” With 25 per cent off, it’s a perfect pick for the onslaught of upcoming Christmas parties.

Urban Decay all nighter makeup setting spray, jumbo: Was £43, now £30.10, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

I considered this the best transfer-proof option in my guide to the best setting sprays. I loved how the Urban Decay formula helped all of my make-up products to stick, from my foundation to my setting powder. “It’s become a staple whenever I need my make-up to stay put through long days and special occasions,” I wrote. Now, you can grab this jumbo 236ml bottle for less.

Saltair santal bloom body wash: Was £17, now £12.75, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Saltair )

One of the newest brands to drop at Space NK, Saltair has been flying off the shelves. With 25 per cent off for Black Friday, now is the perfect time to stock up on some of the feel good brand’s products. The body wash lathers into a rich foam with a formula blended to target signs of ageing and restore suppleness, and leaves behind a scent bouquet of sandalwood, jasmine and rose.

Dyson airwrap i.d. hair styler, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £379, now £329, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson’s airwrap i.d. took the brand’s wrapping technology to the next level with an innovative app connection that allows users to wrap, heat, cool and release their curls at the touch of a button. Testing the device in her Dyson airwrap review, beauty writer Elena Chabo praised how the tool “will set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair.” With an £80 discount on the styler right now, this is your chance to secure bouncy, sleek locks for less at Boots.

Carolina Herrera good girl eau de parfum gift set: Was £98, now £78.40, Jarrolds.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Carolina Herrera’s scent is being paired with a spritz and a body mist in this gift set deal. Bought individually, the perfume alone would set you back at least £74.99 right now, so I think this is a quality deal at Jarrolds. I haven’t tried out this fragrance, but with base notes of tonka bean and cocoa and top notes of almond, it sounds divine.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream: Was £21, now £14.70, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Promising soft, smooth skin with a holiday-like scent, Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian bum bum cream is one of the most popular products right now. Should you be looking to get your hands on it, it’s currently been reduced by 30 per cent, plus an extra 5 per cent off using the discount code below. Key ingredients include guaraná extract, cupuaçu butter, açaí oil and coconut oil to deliver a healthy hit of vitamins to the skin.





This Works deep sleep pillow spray: Was £25, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( This Works )

If you struggle with your sleep, chances are you need to give your pre-bedtime routine a bit of TLC – and This Works's deep sleep pillow spray is the best way to do that. I've used the product for more than 10 years and it's the ultimate hack to de-stress after a taxing day. It's scented with relaxing camomile, lavender and vetivert, and you'd be forgiven for thinking you were in a spa after spritzing. Even better, it's reduced by 40 per cent for Black Friday.

Hourglass ambient lighting palette: Was £92, now £73.60, Libertylondon.com

open image in gallery ( Hourglass )

Containing six cool-toned complexion heroes to help you bronze, blush and highlight, this coveted Hourglass palette will have you covered for party season. When beauty expert Tara Breathnach tested the ambient lighting mini palette in a comparison of Hourglass and Dior's face palettes, she said, "the quality of the formula is as exceptional as ever from Hourglass". Now, you can save a rare 20 per cent on the larger palette in Liberty's Black Friday sale.

Drunk Elephant D-bronzi anti-pollution sunshine bronzing drops: Was £34, now £26.25, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Drunk Elephant )

The best bronzing drops in senior writer Daisy Lester’s guide. “Powered by peptides, fatty acids and nourishing oils such as marula, the skin-loving formula has an almost silky texture,” Daisy said. It gives an instantly bronzed look, without a hint of orange. “The drops also have impressive longevity, lasting all day without any smudging or patchiness”, she added. If you’re seeking a winter golden glow, the bronzing drops are on sale at Boots, just make sure to use code ‘EXTRA5’ for the full discount.

CeraVe best-sellers duo: Was £24.48, now £16.31, Superdrug.com

open image in gallery ( CeraVe )

The CeraVe hydrating cleanser is one of the most reliable face washes to have in your skincare arsenal, with its gentle yet effective formula. Likewise, the moisturising cream is an instant hit of hydration and a product that beauty editor Lucy Partington described as “arguably the most iconic and well-loved product” from the brand, in her CeraVe review. Together, they promise to leave you with fresh, nourished skin, and now you can do so while saving 34 per cent at Superdrug.

Sol de Janeiro the sol tote and body essentials: Was £45, now £33.75, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Sol de Janeiro )

This gift set from Sol de Janeiro is a masterclass in indulgent body care – and it currently has 20 per cent off. Including three items with the brand's signature cheirosa 62 scent (pistachio, vanilla and salted caramel) plus a bright canvas tote, the set will leave your skin smooth and sweet-smelling. Kate Moss has even been known to use the brand's body fermeza oil (included in this set), reportedly applying it after showering in the morning. I'll have what she's having.

The Inkey List bio-active ceramide moisturiser: Was £19, now £11.39, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Inkey List )

If you’re after anti-ageing benefits on a budget, The Inkey List’s bio-active ceramide moisturiser deserves a spot on your wish list. Not only is it reduced by 40 per cent right now, but in a previous review of the best anti-ageing creams, mature skin expert Sabine Wiesel told readers that the affordable moisturiser “delivers a soft-focus effect – ‘blurring’ fine lines and imperfections.” Sign me up.

Charlotte's magic cream forever set: Was £105, now £78.75, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday celebrations have officially kicked off, with savings across myriad fan-favourites. This set features Charlotte Tilbury’s cult favourite magic cream, along with a full-size refill for only £78.75. In her review of Charlotte Tilbury's magic cream, senior shopping writer Daisy Lester gave the formula a glowing five-star rating. After using the cream, Daisy said her "skin felt rejuvenated, glowy and softer", thanks to the oils and ingredients that flood the face with moisture.

Estee Lauder double wear stay-in-place foundation SPF 10: Was £39.50, now £25.67, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Estée Lauder/The Independent )

One of my favourite foundation formulas for a long-lasting, seamless finish, Estée Lauder’s double wear is the sort of product beauty buffs come back to time and time again – and for good reason. Dubbing it the best long-lasting formula in her guide to the best foundations for acne-prone skin, professional beauty reviewer Louise Whitbread described how the liquid product left her skin looking “smooth and spot-free for hours”, and the oil-free, matte formula kept her “usual shiny T-zone at bay”.

Clarins skin expertise super-restorative gift set: Was £87, now £65.25, Johnlewis.co.uk

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Clarins's skincare products are among those that offer the best defence against the first signs of ageing. This trio from the brand includes travel-size versions of the super restorative night cream and iconic lip comfort oil, alongside a full-size version of the super restorative day cream. When mature-skin expert Sabine Wiesel tested the best anti-ageing day creams, she wrote of the Clarins formula: "Within a few weeks of use, I noticed a renewed radiance to my skin tone (thanks to the inclusion of vitamin C) and smoother, firmer skin with continued use."

Rapid White daily whitening toothpaste: Was £8, now £4.73, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking to stock up on bathroom essentials, Amazon’s Black Friday sale has you covered. Rapid White’s daily whitening toothpaste took the top spot in our guide to the best. “The formula actively removes stubborn stains created by coffee, tea, red wine, and even smoking, and while my only vice from that list is a daily green tea, I certainly had enough surface stains for this toothpaste to have something to work with – and work it did,” noted beauty tester Amerley Ollennu. “I was mightily impressed by the fact that it didn’t cause any sensitivity, yet whitened so well, and at an impressive speed. Not only that, the reduction in plaque build-up I experienced added to the overall whiteness and brightness of my teeth, which made this my front runner,” she added. And right now, you can bag a bargain on the hardworking formula.

Olaplex shampoo and conditioner duo: Was £56, now £39.20, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Olaplex )

If you struggle with frizzy, heat-damaged hair, this duo could help repair your locks. Global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor praised the No.4 bond maintenance shampoo for making her hair “much more manageable”. She also noticed that breakages were reduced after using the formula. The conditioner is “seriously hardworking”, too, making hair “less tangled” and “visibly improved” after four months of use, according to Eva.





Marc Jacobs daisy, 30ml: Was £50, now £26.50, Wilko.com

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

I’m thrilled to see this fan-favourite perfume is on sale for Black Friday. As I wrote in my review, if you love floral fragrance, it is the perfect way to emanate springtime freshness without being pidgeonholed to the months between March and June. The perfume lasts on the skin for about three to four hours, with a clean, warm and slightly zesty scent.

Tatcha the kissu lip mask gold leaf: Was £27, now £20.25, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Tatcha )

Hot on the beauty scene as the newest drop from Tatcha, the kissu lip mask in gold leaf has dropped just in time for sparkle season. Designed to bring a touch of shimmering hydration with every use, the mask is infused with biomimetic squalane, Japanese peach extract and camellia oil – all of which help to strengthen the skin barrier on your lips, repair damage and seal in moisture. With 25 per cent off at Space NK, it would make the perfect stocking filler, or a great treat for yourself.

Tan-Luxe super glow deep bundle: Was £65, now £32.45, Beautybay.com

open image in gallery ( Tan-Luxe )

Now that the colder months are upon us, achieving a bronzed glow naturally is nigh on impossible – and that’s where Tan-Luxe comes in. When IndyBest tester Ellie Fry reviewed the brand’s super glow hyaluronic serum, she described how her “skin looks healthier, brighter and more supple” after using it. It’s reduced by an incredible 50 per cent in Beauty Bay’s Black Friday sale, saving you more than £35.

Ghd platinum+ hair straightener and helios hair dryer bundle set: Was £418, now £293, Ghdhair.com

open image in gallery ( Ghd )

By far the best of Ghd’s Black Friday deals so far, this hair dryer and straightener bundle saves a generous £125. Not only was the helios my top pick for blow-drying straight hair in my guide to the best hair dryers, but the platinum+ was assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones’ favourite of all the ghd straighteners. Sounds like a killer pairing, if you ask me.

Rare Beauty liquid touch weightless foundation: Was £29, now £14.50, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Rare Beauty )

When beauty expert Maisie Bovingdon tested this formula in her guide to the best full coverage foundations, she said "it feels weightless and velvet soft on the skin, while achieving an airbrushed result". Now, it comes with a discount exceeding 50 per cent, and you can use Space NK's handy shade matcher to find the perfect shade for your skin tone.

Phlur cashmere skin hair and body mist: Was £25, now £20, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Phlur )

Phlur’s latest fragrance, cashmere skin, blends creamy vanilla, soft florals, musk, ambrette and sandalwood, making it an ideal pick for the cosy season, and as a stocking filler. While we haven’t tried it ourselves just yet, when tester Ellis Cochrane sampled 23 of the brand’s scents across mists and eau de parfums, she found one reoccurring theme across the range: the mists are easy to layer, long lasting, and “pack a punch.”

Westman Atelier the radiance skin set: Was £126, now £100.80, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Westman Atelier )

Westman Atelier is a brand I often reach for. In fact, the baby cheeks blush stick (featured in this set) is my favourite cream formula, thanks to the smooth, subtle flush of colour it gives. You'll also get a highlighter stick and the brand's skincare-infused 'liquid super loaded' formula, for a sun-kissed glow. Right now, you can save 20 per cent on the luxury trio, which is perfect for Christmas gifting.

Byoma so hydrated barrier repair skincare set: Was £16.99, now £11.89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Byoma )

Byoma is fast becoming a cult beauty favourite, and with generous Black Friday savings, this Byoma so hydrated barrier skincare set is even more appealing. Inside you'll find the brand's jelly cleanser, hydrating serum and moisturising gel cream, all discounted by 30 per cent off. The Independent's content editor, Helen Wilson-Beevers tested and awarded the gel cream with 4.5 stars out of 5, dubbing it “an affordable skin staple".

Laneige lip glowy balm: Was £17.50, now £12.25, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Laneige )

Bag a smooth 30 per cent saving on this lip glowy balm right now. With options including blueberry, gummy bear, vanilla and sweet candy, the Laneige buy is IndyBest-approved and was included in our best lip balms guide. Praising it for being a “great lip gloss alternative”, writer Lois Borny said her lips "felt markedly more comfortable and smoother” after a day’s wear.

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk dreams come true Christmas make-up gift set: Was £320, now £272, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

Launched as part of Charlotte Tilbury's Christmas gifting selection, this bundle of pillow talk goodies comprises everything you'll need to create a glowy, rosy look for party season. There are 14 items included, plenty of which are IndyBest-rated. In her review, our senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester, dubbed the lip cheat pencil the best everyday lip liner. "The pencil boasts a buttery-soft tip that glides smoothly across and around your lips for a subtly enhanced finish," wrote Daisy. Meanwhile, when I reviewed Tilbury’s matte revolution lipstick, I found the “natural-looking lip colour will do away with the dull chalkiness that [foundation and setting powder] can leave in their wake and, instead, give your pout a subtle rosiness.”

Originally priced at £320 (but with an estimated worth of £430), the set has been reduced at John Lewis by 15 per cent, meaning you'll save more than £150 compared with buying the items individually.

Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £58, now £40.33, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Voted the best hair oil overall by IndyBest testers, the Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil is a luxurious treatment that's ideal for taming frizz and making hair silky smooth, shiny and healthy. Beauty writer Vanese Maddix said in her Kérastase elixir ultime review: “I love to use it to refresh my hair when it’s feeling somewhat dull and super frizzy, and I’ve found that it also provides an instantly smooth and nourished feel. Plus, it’s jam-packed with oils from argan, camellia and marula for a truly divine smell.” Save 33 per cent in Amazon's big beauty sale.

Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream skin protectant: Was £31, now £13.95, Allbeauty.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Save a smooth 55 per cent on this cult skincare classic right now. Eight hour cream is beloved for being a multi-tasking product. It’s suitable for everything from chapped lips to sun burn and even applying to cuticles, making the mega saving even more appealing.

Neom real luxury magnesium body butter: Was £39, now £29.25, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

This body butter blends beauty with wellness, infusing the skin with magnesium to combat aches and pains and soothing the senses with the scent of lavender, jasmine and sandalwood. A favourite of our wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia, she says, “As skincare products go, this is a brilliant three-in-one for sleep quality, muscle repair and skin softness. I love a product that brings more to the table and makes it easier to optimise my wellness routine and, of course, the added aromatherapy really elevated my night-time routine.” Enjoy 25 per cent off in the Black Friday weekend sales.

Foreo bear: Was £319, now £223.30, Boots.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Foreo )

Considered the best luxury face massager in our guide, the Foreo bear is one of the best microcurrent devices on the market. Now reduced by more than £95, now’s the time to make a huge saving on this tightening, toning tool. Great for circulation, stimulate your face and body with gentle microcurrent using one of our wellness editor’s favourite tools.

Why you can trust us to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals

Lucy Smith is well-versed in the nuances of Black Friday, with several years as a shopping writer under her belt. Be it spotting genuine deals or seeking out lesser-known bargains, she knows where to turn to (and avoid) amid the chaos of promotions.

Given that it’s her job to browse beauty day in, day out, she has a good gauge on the standard prices for key industry players, such as ghd hair straighteners and premium women’s perfumes, meaning she can spot a dodgy discount from a mile off. As such, you can trust that all her selections offer genuine savings and have either been tried and tested here at The Independent or have been hand-picked from trusted, well-researched brands.

How I selected the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals

When looking for the best beauty deals, I search across a range of products at major retailers like Boots, Lookfantastic, Sephora and more. I only recommend products from trusted brands, so you can be sure you’re getting quality haircare, skincare, make-up and fragrances.

Then, to make sure these deals are really as good as they seem, I use price tracking sites like PriceRunner, PriceSpy and Camelcamelcamel to see how much an item usually costs. What you’ll find above are the best prices on offer right now.

When is Black Friday 2025?

This year, the Black Friday beauty deals started on Friday 28 November, the day after Thanksgiving for our friends across the pond, as is tradition for the sales event. The reductions continued through the weekend until Monday 1 December or Cyber Monday, as it’s more commonly known.

What is the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Nowadays, there’s not a huge difference between the two sale events, as the Black Friday deals tend to carry on into Cyber Monday. In the past, Cyber Monday was reserved for online offers, but Black Friday discounts now run in stores and online, too. You can sometimes find heftier savings on tech products on Cyber Monday but that’s not always the case.