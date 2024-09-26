Finding the right colour mascara enhanced my green eyes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ever since I saw that burgundy mascara is allegedly the holy grail of lash additions for people with green eyes I have been desperate to hop aboard the trend. I first saw the phenomenon from @makeupwithmillie, who pairs burgundy mascara with a similarly warm-toned eyeliner, leaving her olive-toned pupils looking perfectly pronounced.

For context, my eyes are also green but perhaps in a more lacklustre way; as such, they’re in need of a bit of burgundy mascara oomph. Surprisingly, there are quite a handful of burgundy mascaras on the market – from Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk to benefit’s bad gal bang, I seemed I was spoilt for choice.

Of course, when I spotted that my favourite high street mascara – Maybelline lash sensational sky high (£13, Lookfantastic.com) – was available in its own burgundy haze colourway, I could hardly pass up this affordable and adored option.

How I tested

Before, during, and after applying the burgundy mascara ( Lucy Smith )

Applying the mascara to bare, clean lashes, I applied one coat of the Maybelline tubing mascara (it adds ‘tubing’ fibres to encapsulate the lashes to leave them looking longer and volumised) in burgundy to one eye, plus one coat of the same mascara in my usual black formula to the other.

I paid attention to any differences in eye colour appearance in the burgundy versus black, as well as noting all the usual mascara criteria: lengthening ability, definition, lift and, over the course of the day, staying power.