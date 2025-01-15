Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

In an increasingly packed market of skincare gadgets, LED face masks are ubiquitous. Current Body’s mask catapulted to fame, thanks to a cameo in Emily in Paris, while The Light Salon’s boost LED face mask is said to be Victoria Beckham’s go-to and Lyma’s targeted LED laser was Sofia Richie’s pregnancy skin saviour (albeit one with a £2,000 price tag).

Taking a selfie while wearing an LED face mask might be the new beauty status symbol but how does this technology actually work? Medical consultant Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme says the devices “use light-emitting diodes to deliver specific wavelengths of light into the skin”, adding: “These wavelengths penetrate the skin at different depths, stimulating cellular processes, without causing damage.”

When it comes to specific concerns, Dr Ejikeme says: “Red light is ideal for anti-ageing, as it boosts collagen and improves overall skin texture. Blue light helps to control acne by reducing bacteria on the skin’s surface, while near-infrared light can calm inflammation and promote healing, which is particularly useful after treatments like microneedling.” This non-invasive method has been known to improve the skin’s appearance over time, leading to a brighter, smoother, more balanced complexion. When it comes to using an LED face mask though, Dr Ejikeme says that “consistency is key, as the benefits are cumulative”.

Owing to the popularity of these skincare gadgets, it hardly comes as a surprise when new brands launch their own designs. And now Shark has jumped on the bandwagon, launching its own £300 LED face mask. With four settings to target different skin concerns, including anti-ageing, blemishes and redness, it’s designed to improve the appearance of fine lines and deliver radiant, more luminous skin in four weeks. The mask also pledges to improve skin texture, thanks to red and blue LEDs, and infrared technology. Plus, it boasts an added cooling feature for the under-eye area. To put all of these claims to the test, I’ve trialled it for two months, so, keep scrolling for my full, honest review.

How I tested

open image in gallery The mask must be used on clean, dry skin, so, I used it after cleansing ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

For the purpose of this review, I used the mask daily on the anti-ageing and anti-blemish modes, before trialling the ‘skin sustain’ setting, which has been designed to maintain the results of an initial eight-week cycle (Shark recommends using it for eight weeks before you see results). I also tested the efficacy of the under-eye-cooling mode on my eyes, paying particular attention to results when my eyes were puffy.

To provide context, I’ve always struggled with skin texture and roughness, particularly during the winter months, as well as redness around my nose, so, I was keen to see if the mask could tackle these concerns. As well as visible results, I assessed how comfortable the mask was to wear, as well as the remote’s ease of use and battery life. The mask must be used on clean, dry skin, so, I used it after cleansing and before my skincare routine, whether in the morning or before bed. Here’s my verdict, eight weeks on.