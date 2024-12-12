Best full coverage foundations to suit all skin types

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I have sifted through the multitude of make-up brands to find the best options across the board
Foundation is a key product in many people’s make-up bags. It is typically the first step in a beauty routine, after completing your skincare regime, providing a blank canvas for other cosmetics to be applied seamlessly on top. Not only does foundation help to even skin tone and texture, as well as achieve a flawless make-up finish, it can enhance the make-up products applied on top and help them last longer.
There are numerous foundation formulas, from lightweight to medium and full coverage. Some offer a matte finish, others satin or dewy, and they’re not necessarily as thick or heavy on the skin as you might assume.
In this guide, I’m focusing on the best full coverage foundations that do exactly what they say on the tin. No matter the texture or formulation, it is designed to conceal any breakouts, blemishes or pigmentation, while creating a natural yet flawless make-up base, to suit all skin types, tones, textures and ages.
Full coverage foundation is typically relied on for those opting for full glam, or wanting a long-lasting make-up look, so it is unsurprising people use the product for wedding make-up, photoshoots or filming. However, it can be relied on for everyday wear to conceal any pimples, redness or pigmentation, control oil production and reduce shine, or add a glow to your complexion, depending on the formula you choose.
I have sifted through the multitude of make-up brands to find the best options across different finishes, textures and formulations. Keep scrolling for my top picks.
I wore each foundation on rotation, after applying my usualskincare routine, to assess how easy it was to apply, as well as the coverage and finish it achieved when worn on its own. I then layered my usualconcealer,bronzer andblusher on top, to see how each foundation sat underneath other cosmetics. Crucially, I avoided applying a primer before painting on the foundation with a brush or using any setting spray after application, so I could gauge how the formulas fared on their own.
I tested each foundation’s durability by applying it in the morning and seeing how long it stayed in place. I wore the formulas on busy, sweaty tube rides, for walks, as well as days and evenings out. I considered the shades available; whether the foundations have skin-loving properties; whether they are non-comedogenic; how suitable they are for oily, dry, sensitive, young and mature skin; whether they are sustainable and cruelty-free; and how buildable and affordable they are. Read on to discover your new favourite formula.
A popular, highly regarded product that stands up against the hype. The formula is rich in skin-loving ingredients, including Charlotte Tilbury’s magic mosscelltec, which provides an extra boost of hydration, while the signature CT defence is a powerful peptide blend that helps combat the negative impacts of pollution and environmental aggressors.
This foundation is lightweight on the skin, provides full coverage and creates a flawless, natural, matte, and airbrush finish. I also found that it boosts the skin’s luminosity – no Charlotte Tilbury product is complete without a skin-enhancing element.
The formula is breathable and ultra-soft on the skin, which I wasn’t expecting, as I thought it would be heavy and cakey. The most surprising feature, though, was its budge-proof and transfer-resistant credentials – even after hours of wear, all boxes were ticked for me.
I was pleasantly surprised by how easy this product was to apply. The hyaluronic acid and peptide blend hydrates the skin, without leaving it greasy. It offers a light to medium coverage, which is buildable, depending on the application and your preferences. Leaving a soft satin feel on the skin and a dewy finish, it is longer-lasting than I thought it would be, though it does transfer slightly.
Suitable for all skin types and ages, whether you are a teen introducing foundation into your make-up kit for the first time, or have mature skin and need a natural foundation that won’t collect in patches. Use the ‘find your shade’ tool (online and on TikTok) to get your ideal match.
This satin-matte foundation is well pigmented to provide full coverage, yet achieves a natural, dewy finish, which is my preferred make-up look.
The formula feels super-lightweight, soft and breathable on the skin, and is easy to blend and layer, including with other products. It is long-lasting, and completely transfer-free, too.
Shiseido uses activeforce+ technology, which functions to create a heat-, humidity-, oil- and motion-resistant foundation, for a truly budge-proof option. I found it durable enough to last a full day, despite a sweaty commute and lunchtime stroll.
Providing full coverage, while being lightweight and easy to blend, this is a multifunctional product that can be used as a concealer, foundation or paired with other shades to highlight and contour.
Though it is listed as light to medium coverage, depending on your application, I would say it is more medium to full coverage – I found it super easy to apply, blend in, and build up. During testing, the strong pigment helped cover my dark under-eye circles and breakouts in one stroke, while the inclusion of sea daffodil extract also worked to brighten the skin on a deeper level. While you can blend the complexion stick with your fingers, I prefer buffing it in with a brush.
This formula is ultra-lightweight, super breathable on the skin and easy to blend while providing full coverage and a long-lasting flawless finish.
The innovative formula turns this foundation into a skincare hybrid, as it is infused with niacinamide and silica, which aim to minimise pores as well as reduce oil, shine, redness and pigmentation. This foundation certainly delivers on those qualities, as it successfully blurred problem areas on my skin, and created a soft, airbrushed and radiant finish. Plus, it is fragrance- and alcohol-free, as well as non-comedogenic.
While I noticed the product collected in some creases around my nose and under my eyes, once I buffed out those areas with my finger, the problem was solved and didn’t return.
I’ve tried numerous make-up products from Rare Beauty, which I’ve loved, and now I’ve finally tested the aptly named liquid touch weightless foundation. As you’d expect, it feels weightless and velvet soft on the skin, while achieving an airbrushed result. Though it has a matte finish, it still adds a subtle glow to the skin, too.
It provides medium coverage, though it is buildable, which pleasantly surprised me, considering the loose texture of this foundation. Due to the runny consistency, a little goes a long way, so, use this one sparingly, to control the coverage for your preferred make-up look.
If you’re looking for full coverage with a glowy finish this formula could be for you. Plus, it offers sun protection, as well as moderate UV protection, which are big ticks in my beauty book.
This foundation is infused with brightening ingredients to enhance the skin’s luminosity plus it conceals and blurs any skin concerns, such as breakouts, enlarged pores, pigmentation and redness, for a natural, dewy finish.
However, I can’t ignore the high price point or the size of this foundation. Compared to the others I tested, it contains the least amount of product but retails for more than £100. Although it is not the most cost-effective beauty purchase, the formulation did impress me, so, I would still recommend it, if you’re happy to splurge.
The studio fix range by Mac Cosmetics is famed for its strong pigment, long-wear credentials and durability – all of which apply to this foundation.
I was pleasantly surprised to find this was not cakey, super thick or heavy on the skin, instead achieving the desired full coverage with a second-skin feel. I found it soft, lightweight and breathable on the skin. It mattified my oily T-zone, without clogging my pores, and stayed put for hours.
The colour oxidised slightly after application, so, I advise you to wait until the liquid foundation has set to find a true colour match – there are more than 70 shades available.
Those who want an even lighter formulation might like to try the studio fix powder plus foundation (£35, Boots.com).
I expected this foundation to be a thick and heavy formula but I couldn’t have been more wrong. The lightweight serum texture is easy to blend and buildable, without being cakey, leaving a velvet-soft matte finish on the skin.
It provides a perfect base for other make-up products, plus it is long-wearing, durable, and transfer-resistant. A little goes a long way, too, as this foundation has a lot of stretch.
The formula is infused with KVD’s apple extract, quince leaf extract and glycerin, which hydrates the skin just enough, without it looking oily or shiny – it’s better suited to combination or oily skin. If you have dry skin, I would recommend the good apple skin perfecting foundation balm instead (£41, Kvdveganbeauty.com).
Nars is my go-to beauty brand and has been for many years. While I have tried a range of products from the brand, the vast array of foundations has not made it into my beauty bag... until now.
This foundation offers full coverage, and achieves a natural, dewy finish during testing, thanks to the micronised pigments and mineral powders infused within. It is clear to see this foundation is a skincare and make-up hybrid, as my skin absorbed the formula instantly. Moisturising and brightening raspberry, apple and watermelon extracts are all included here.
It’s not surprising this foundation instantly boosts the skin’s vibrancy but, if you want a more intense glow, I would also recommend the light-reflecting foundation (£41, Lookfantastic.com).
Offering a medium finish at first, this foundation is buildable for those wanting full coverage. The formula is ultra-lightweight, and left my skin glowing, without feeling greasy.
Bobbi Brown claims to provide a matte finish but I would describe the texture as a silky, second-skin feel, with a hydrating and dewy finish, which is ideal for all skin types, especially dry, mature and combination.
This foundation has also been described as being waterproof, sweat-resistant and long-lasting, however, after a one-hour windy walk, this foundation started to transfer, so, I would recommend applying a setting spray after application, to prevent it from fading.
Rihanna’s beauty brand has garnered high praise over the years, from the gloss bomb to the match sticks, and, of course, the pro filt’r soft matte foundation.
This formula is super long-lasting and provides a natural soft matte finish for an airbrushed look. It is an oil-free formulation, which makes it ideal for oily skin types, or warmer seasons, helping to reduce shine and achieve a flawless, budge-proof finish.
The pro filt’r soft matte foundation claims to be sweat- and humidity-resistant, thanks to “climate-adaptive technology”, and, after a sweaty commute, I did find my make-up remained in place.
A skincare product, SPF and foundation all in one, this is a lightweight serum that provides full coverage and a velvet matte finish. It has been formulated with colour-correcting ingredients to even the skin tone, as well as hydrating elements to nourish the skin, without feeling tacky.
I loved the second-skin finish and found it blurred my pores, reduced redness and concealed a breakout. Plus, this formula is packed with skin-loving ingredients, so those with breakouts will not feel like it’s heavy or clogging their pores.
If you prefer a natural or dewy finish, there are other products in the range to suit your needs.
Although this is a lightweight foundation that offers light to medium coverage, it is buildable for those who want fuller coverage. What I love about this foundation is the fact it’s a skincare-make-up hybrid – it is infused with oil-control minerals, as well as SPF 20, skin-loving ingredients, such as zinc oxide, to protect the skin from harmful UV rays and free radicals.
This foundation achieves a soft-matte finish, which feels lightweight and smooth on the skin, but it did linger in my pores. It dries fast, so you have to apply it quickly, for a seamless finish.
Tropic is known for its clean, natural and eco-conscious products, across skincare and make-up, and this liquid radiance foundation is a combination of the two. The product is infused with clean ingredients, such as botanical adaptogens, and hyaluronic acid, which hydrate the skin, strengthen its barrier, and protect against environmental aggressors, while the natural pigments provide the buildable coverage and radiant finish.
This silicone-free formulation is super lightweight, feels nourishing instead of oily on the skin, boosts luminosity, and is easy to blend with other make-up products.
An interesting element is that the sun protection factor varies, depending on the shade: shades 1 to 4 provides SPF 30, while shades 7 to 11 offer SPF 10.
A new release from female-founded brand Vieve, this balm is a foundation, skin tint and nourishing moisturiser hybrid.
The beauty must-have is rich in hydrating polyglutamic acid, niacinamide, vegan collagen, and amino acids that hydrate and plump the skin, while the strong pigment works on a topical level to conceal blemishes, even the skin tone, and boost the skin’s luminosity.
I simply can’t fault this product, as it is ultra-lightweight, breathable, non-greasy, covers my redness, dark circles, as well as breakouts, and achieves a natural, radiant finish. This stretch serum can be painted on sparingly for sheer coverage, or applied generously for medium or full coverage, hence why I consider it a versatile product perfect for all skin types and needs.
Offering medium to full coverage, this product is buildable, for those who want an even stronger concealing base. It is still light on the skin, and I found it added a subtle glow to my complexion, which I always love, as it prevents my skin from looking too flat or one-dimensional.
The foundation sits perfectly well under other make-up products, is long-lasting, and is available in 50 shades, giving you plenty of options when it comes to finding your perfect match.
An iconic beauty favourite for many, this formula provides full coverage for hours on end and is durable enough to see you through the sweatiest of workouts.
The foundation provides a matte finish that blurs the skin, evens the skin tone, and feels super soft. This product claims to be “life-proof” as it is waterproof as well as being sweat-, heat- and humidity-resistant. Those may sound like bold claims but I can attest the formula delivers on all fronts. This foundation did not budge throughout the day, even after a sweaty pilates class.
Estée Lauder’s budge-proof foundation is durable, long-lasting, and transfer-resistant, but its strong hold makes it harder to remove than some other foundations I’ve tested. I also would have preferred to have a pump or wand applicator, to help avoid wasting product.
E.l.f’s camo concealer is strongly pigmented but often sticks in my pores and fine lines, so, I was pleasantly surprised to find this full coverage foundation doesn’t. Instead, it is super hydrating, buildable, and leaves a silky matte and dewy finish on the skin. This surprised me, as the reference to a CC cream in the title usually indicates a lightweight and sheer coverage, but that wasn’t the case with this medium to full coverage product.
I would strongly recommend it for those wanting to achieve a naturally radiant complexion, although, it is not the most long-wearing foundation and can go patchy or stick in creases around the eyes.
Il Makiage has an impressive selection of foundation shades, to suit all skin types, tones and textures, all of which provide long-lasting full coverage.
This formulation blends seamlessly into the skin, and has a strong pigment, to provide the desired full coverage (though it is also buildable), and leaves the skin feeling silky soft. Among all the boxes this foundation ticks, the fact it has corrective properties to blur any pigmentation and blemishes, for an even complexion, scores it extra brownie points.
Il Makiage’s foundation provides a natural matte finish that is soft on the skin while the light-diffusing properties work to illuminate the skin, without it looking iridescent or shimmery, which is a pet peeve of mine.
It conceals, colour-corrects, illuminates, leaves a natural airbrush-style finish, and is reasonably priced. As this foundation is only available online, I was not sure if I would be able to find a perfect colour match but the online tool made the experience seamless.
This mineral oil formula has been designed to reduce oil and control shine while achieving full coverage and a flawless complexion. The skincare and make-up hybrid is infused with hyaluronic acid, coconut water, as well as alpine rose to hydrate the skin deep below the dermis, while silica absorbs any excess oil and minimises the appearance of pores. On a topical level, this foundation creates a matte finish that makes the skin look airbrushed.
Too Faced’s foundation glides seamlessly onto my combination skin, but it didn’t take well to liquid blusher on top, so, I would recommend layering powder formulations instead. It is a long-lasting foundation but some remnants collected under the eye area during testing.
I was pleasantly surprised by how lightweight and non-cakey these foundations were but the best full coverage foundation for you will depend on your skin type, skin concerns, desired coverage and, of course, budget.
For a dewy full coverage foundation, Nars and Shiseido delivered. For more of a matte finish, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Merit, and Mac’s foundations are ideal. Charlotte Tilbury’s offering was a happy medium between them all and takes the top spot as my personal favourite, thanks to it being long-lasting and providing an added glow.
Want more recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best bronzers
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in