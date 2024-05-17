The best concealer for mature skin, according to a make-up artist

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

While some of the skin concerns that concealer can address are universal, such as dark circles, dullness and blemishes, as we age, it often requires a little bit of tweaking to perfect an application that won’t sink into fine lines or highlight dark spots, but still conceals pigmentation and discolouration.

As we age, our skin loses elasticity, plumpness and hydration and as a result, we often need to tailor our makeup products to get the best out of them.

Also, it’s not just the product that you may need to change, how it looks can depend on how you apply it to the skin. But don’t worry, we’ve done all the hard work for you and spoken to celebrity makeup artist Joy Adenuga, to find out her top tips for mastering concealer for mature skin and the products she can’t be without.

How should you apply concealer to mature skin?

“Applying concealer to mature skin requires a slightly different approach to ensure a seamless, youthful finish,” Adenuga says, recommending that the skin is well hydrated by choosing a moisturiser to plump and smooth the complexion.

When it comes to formula, Adenuga advises that you opt for a creamy, hydrating concealer with buildable coverage. “Look for formulas infused with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and peptides to provide hydration and support skin elasticity,” she says.

To create the smoothest canvas for concealer, she also suggests using a lightweight primer or eye cream under your eyes and adopting a “less is more” approach with your brush.

“Use a light hand and apply concealer sparingly to avoid cakiness and heaviness. Focus on areas that need the most coverage, such as dark circles, discolouration, and blemishes,” she explains. “Use a soft, fluffy brush to gently blend the concealer into the skin and make sure to avoid tugging or pulling on the delicate under-eye area - blend in a tapping motion to ensure seamless integration with the skin.”

How to make concealer last on mature skin

On younger skin, you can apply layers of powder with little bother, but Adenuga reveals that while setting powder can prolong its wear, use it sparingly on mature skin to avoid emphasizing texture and fine lines.

“Instead, lightly dust a translucent setting powder only on areas prone to creasing, such as the under-eye area, using a fluffy brush,” she recommends. “Remember, the goal is to embrace your natural beauty and enhance it with makeup techniques that celebrate your unique features.”

What are the best concealers for mature skin?

“The best concealer for mature skin should not only provide flawless coverage but also cater to the unique needs of ageing skin, such as hydration, smoothness, and luminosity,” says Adenuga.

This concealer is an essential part of MUA Joy Adenuga’s kit ( The Independent )

Adenuga’s go-to is the Lancôme teint idole care and glow serum concealer. “The lightweight yet buildable coverage of this concealer ensures a natural, luminous finish without settling into creases or accentuating texture—a common concern for mature skin. Whether you’re dealing with dark circles, age spots, or uneven tone, this concealer effortlessly blurs imperfections, leaving behind a flawless complexion that looks effortlessly radiant.”

