Pandora’s Black Friday sale is here with deals on charms, earrings and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pandora’s Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, and it’s a jewellery lover’s dream. With up to 30 per cent off selected pieces, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself or start ticking off Christmas gifts for loved ones.

Some of the standout offers include pieces from the ‘essence’ line and the beloved talisman charm collection, making it easy to elevate your jewellery stack or start building a personalised bracelet that really tells your story. Whether you’re after something subtle for everyday wear or a sparkling statement piece, there’s plenty to browse across rings, charms, bracelets and more.

For My Pandora members, there’s an extra 10 per cent off with the code “EXTRA10”, giving you even more reason to snap up those pieces you’ve had your eye on.

Here, I’ve rounded up my favourite picks from the sale so you can grab the best pieces before they sell out – these deals are too good to miss.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 live blog

Pandora moments heart chain bracelet: Was £55, now £44, Pandora.net

Was £55, now £44, Pandora.net Pandora organically shaped pearl necklace: Was £99, now £79.20, Pandora.net

Was £99, now £79.20, Pandora.net Pandora sparkly huggie hoops: Was £65, now £52, Pandora.net

Was £65, now £52, Pandora.net Pandora double heart sparkling ring: Was £80, now £64, Pandora.net

Was £80, now £64, Pandora.net Pandora small chain link bracelet: Was £99, now £79.20, Pandora.net

Pandora pavé Cuban chain bracelet: Was £149, now £119.20, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

There’s 20 per cent off this TikTok-viral Pandora bracelet right now. The sterling silver design is encrusted with sparkling cubic zirconia, while the reverse has a polished finish, so that it sits smoothly against your skin. Whether you’re looking for a Christmas gift or a piece to complete your party-season outfit, this bracelet is sure to dazzle.

Pandora moments heart chain bracelet: Was £55, now £44, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

If you’re looking to start your own Pandora charm collection, need a back-up bracelet or are looking for treat another this Christmas, you need this heart chain bracelet from the ‘moments’ collection. The simple sterling silver bracelet boasts a heart-shaped clasp for extra detail, but is compatible with hundreds of Pandora charms, too.

Pandora organically shaped pearl necklace: Was £99, now £79.20, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Characterised by its gold-plated angular pendant and thin gold chain, this stylish necklace boasts crystal pavé detailing and a vintage-inspired freshwater pearl. It’s a necklace that can effortlessly elevate a simple look.

Pandora sparkling tennis bracelet: Was £119, now £95.20, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

You can now save 20 per cent on this glistening tennis bracelet in Pandora's Black Friday sale. Plated with 14 karat gold, this piece features 48 round prong-set stones that are slightly larger than on Pandora's other tennis bracelets, giving it extra sparkle.

Pandora sparkly huggie hoops: Was £65, now £52, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Adding understated sparkle to your ear stack, this pair of 14 karat gold hoop earrings are designed with clear cubic zirconia detailing. They’re the perfect elevated everyday pair of hoops.

Pandora double heart sparkling ring: Was £80, now £64, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Pandora’s double heart sparkling ring is a thoughtful gift to a loved one this Christmas. The ring has a double heart design joined by two cubic zirconias. Pavé detailing adds the final flourish.

Pandora’s polished wave ring: Was £35, now £28, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

The thin band on this Pandora ring gives it an understated feel, but the wave silhouette adds instant interest. Crafted from 14 carat gold, the ring is perfect for stacking with other gold jewellery pieces or wearing alone for a more minimalist look.

Pandora small chain link bracelet: Was £99, now £79.20, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

A grown-up take on Pandora’s charm bracelets, this chain link piece is crafted with 14 carat gold plating. Complete with openable links, you can customise your look day to day with charms, or wear alone for a more minimalist look.

Pandora rose bloom charm: Was £25, now £17.50, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Pandora’s rose charm looks like a trinket you’d find in an antique jewellery market. The sterling silver piece is cut into a three dimensional rose in bloom, attaching onto any of Pandora’s charm bracelets and necklaces in its ‘moments’ collection.

Disney Rapunzel tiara ring: Was £79, now £63.20, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Looking for a gift for the Disney fan in your life? This 14 karat gold-plated ring inspired by Disney’s Rapunzel might be exactly what you’re looking for. Featuring sparkling purple pear-shaped stones and swirl details.

Sparkling moon and star stud earrings: Was £35, now £26.25, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

These mystical moon and star stud earrings are 25 per cent off in Pandora’s Black Friday sale. Made with sterling silver and set with cubic zirconia, these would be a thoughtful Christmas gift for someone special.

Wish sparkling heart ring, Was £60, now £48, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Designed as an ode to love, this simple yet elegant ring is hand-finished with 14k gold plating and features a cubic zirconia studded heart detail. Pandora’s Black Friday deals are a game changer for Christmas gifting this year.

When does the Pandora Black Friday sale end?

The Pandora Black Friday sale started a week early. But it will run until 1 December.

Looking for more Black Friday shopping inspiration? These are the Zara Black Friday deals I’m snapping up