The Zara Black Friday deals I’m looking forward to – plus savings to shop now

Whether you’re after a wedding guest dress, a pair of ballet flats that rival designer labels or a knitted jumper to complete your transitional wardrobe, Zara is arguably the best destination on the high street for affordable fashion – and its Black Friday 2025 sale is not one to be missed.

As a fashion writer who leans into trends but wants to maintain a timeless feel, Zara is my go-to for capsule wardrobe staples and statement occasion-wear. I’m not alone – this summer alone has seen a white polka dot scarf top, butter yellow A-line dress and satin lace slip dress dominate Instagram feeds before selling out.

As such, the Black Friday sale is a big – if not the biggest – event in my shopping calendar. The label hosts a bunch of sales throughout the year, including in its “special prices” section – but its Black Friday bonanza is the most anticipated.

There’s set to be sitewide discounts on everything from party dresses and winter boots to coats and jeans. Usually, the sale is available early on the app – and owing to how fast pieces sell out, I suggest downloading it to get ahead of the game.

Your chance to revamp your wardrobe at a fraction of the cost, Zara’s Black Friday 2025 sale needs to be on your radar. From dates to early deals, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially kicks off on Friday 28 November 2025, and runs through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. While other brands start dropping their deals as early as the beginning of November, Zara typically waits until Black Friday itself to kick off its event. I’ll be updating this page regularly in the lead-up to the big event, so you can stay on top of the best Black Friday Zara deals as soon as they go live.

What Zara deals can you expect on Black Friday?

If previous years are anything to go by, I’m expecting hundreds of deals to drop on the Zara app and website during Black Friday. The high street store uses the sale to get rid of all its leftover stock from the previous season to make room for new pieces. As such, you can save on party season dresses, heels, winter coats, boots and jumpers, as well as men’s and women’s jeans, accessories, bags and everyday staples like T-shirts, vests and bodysuits. Landing in time to refresh your winter wardrobe for the season ahead, there’s also surplus summer stock in the sale if you’re looking ahead to the warmer months.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event. It originated in the US to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. It has since become one of the biggest shopping events in the calendar, not just in the United States but also in the UK and other parts of the world. Traditionally taking place on the fourth Friday of November – the day after Thanksgiving in the US – it’s now evolved into a four-day bonanza, and, in some cases, it spans the entire month of November, with deals on tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion, toys and much more.

It’s widely seen as the best time to bag a bargain before Christmas, with deals usually running through the weekend and wrapping up on Cyber Monday. Alongside major discounts on popular products like the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Meta Quest 3, it's also one of the best times to save big on mattresses, appliances like air fryers and beauty buys from the likes of Boots, Lookfantastic, Space NK and Charlotte Tilbury.

Why you can trust us to find the best Zara deals on Black Friday

Daisy Lester is a senior shopping writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing fashion, so she knows what makes a well-crafted, comfortable and on-trend garment, as well as the brands to turn to for affordable takes on trends. Zara is one of her go-to high street shops for everything from dresses and ballet flats to bags and knitwear. For this Black Friday guide, she made sure to handpick pieces that felt contemporary yet classic, so you’ll get your wear year after year.

The best early Black Friday Zara deals

Zara linen bandeau top: Was £25.99, now £5.19, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

A staple top that you’ll reach for again and again, Zara’s bandeau style is characterised by its fitted bust and slightly flared silhouette. The linen-effect material and neutral finish lend it to everyday wear, but it can easily be dressed up for evening occasions – just add statement gold jewellery and a satin maxi skirt. A steal at just £5.

Zara check tulle wrap skirt: Was £25.99, now £5.19, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

Tartan has been quietly popular this year, and it’s set to dominate as we enter autumn. This midi skirt is an effortless way to embrace the trend, boasting a mid-rise waist with button detailing, a contrast lining and tie fastening at the front for extra detail.

Zara puffball skirt: Was £49, now £9.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

Puffball skirts are the eighties trend that’s taken over in the last year. This Zara take features flattering draped waistband detailing and an equally fashionable butter yellow finish. Boasting a short hemline and mid-rise waist, the skirt has been reduced to less than £10.

