Black Friday 2025 live: I’m tracking the latest offers on top brands as they land
I’ve found early discounts on top brands such as Joules, Demellier, Next, Railcard and more
Start your engines. Black Friday 2025 has officially kicked off off. From Amazon’s slashed the price on Kindle ereaders and Currys discounts on air fryers, the deals are landing thick and fast. There are also big savings to be found at Charlotte Tilbury, Nintendo, Dyson and Ninja.
As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, I’ve spent half a decade decade covering these sales, so I know the difference between a good deal and a dud. The best offers so far include £130 off the PS5 Pro, £60 off the Meta Quest 3S, £50 off the Ninja double stack air fryer, and more than £500 off Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress.
The Independent’s Black Friday guides only feature tried and tested products you can trust, and our consumer team has pulled together their top tips so you don’t get caught out by a fake discount. Grab a cuppa and get comfy. The best savings are coming right up.
The latest Black Friday offers at a glance:
- Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk
- AirPods Pro 3, refurbished: Was £219, now £199, Backmarket.co.uk
- Ninja Crispi portable air fryer: Was £149.99, now £117, Amazon.co.uk
- Beurer TL30UK SAD lamp: Was £69.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Asus Zenbook 14: Was £999, now £599, Currys.co.uk
- Lego Harry Potter knight bus: Was £44.99, now £30.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Aesop resurrection aromatique hand wash: Was £33, now £24, Spacenk.com
- Garnier micellar cleansing water, 700ml: Was £9.99, now £4.44, Amazon.co.uk
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: Was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk
This Garmin smartwatch has fallen below £300 for Black Friday
Already pretty affordable, the Garmin venu 3S has just dropped to £297.49 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
Garmin venu 3S: Was £349.99, now £297.49, Amazon.co.uk
The smaller version of the Venu 3, fitness expert Zoe gave it a full five stars for its sleek design, brilliant battery life, sleep coaching and workout tracking features. A cracking price if you don’t care for the premium smarts of a fenix or epix.
A fitness writer's guide to the best Lululemon Black Friday deals
Our fitness writer Harry is a big fan of Lululemon. “Every item I’ve tested is extremely comfortable, fitting my lanky frame like a dream while also benefiting from the brand’s characteristically clean aesthetic,” he says.
The catch? Lululemon’s premium gear rarely comes cheap. That’s why it’s Black Friday sale needs to be on your radar.
Lululemon align high-rise pant 28 in: Was £88, now £34, Lululemon.co.uk
The brand’s align leggings are, in the words of our fitness and wellbeing editor, “a classic”. The soft, stretchy fabric provides a natural fit perfect for yoga, although I’ve known people who wear these leggings for everything from Pilates to powerlifting. As is customary in the Lululemon sale, you can shop around to find prices as low as £34, but the cost will depend on the size and colour you plump for.
Get a Sky Glass Air TV for £3 per month this Black Friday
Sky is treating existing customers to some of the best deals on its Sky Glass TVs this Black Friday. If you’re already a Sky TV customer, you can get a Sky Glass Air for just £3 per month when you add Sky Sports, Sky Cinema or Whole Home to your plan. The Sky Glass Air is the company’s latest all-in-one streaming TV.
If you’d prefer to get the more premium Sky Glass Gen 2, which has a built-in soundbar, that’s also been slashed to just £11 per month. To get the deal, log in to your Sky account and add Sky Sports, Sky Cinema or Whole Home to your plan. You’ll then have the option to get the Sky Glass Air for £3 per month or Sky Glass Gen 2 for £11 per month. The deal ends on 4 December.
M&S’s alternative Black Friday sale sees up to 50% off
M&S occupies a special place on the British high street – it’s the only place where you do your weekly food shop, pick up design-led homeware, covetable beauty and fashion collaborations with the likes of Bella Freud and 16Arlington. While the retailer isn’t participating in Black Friday 2025, it is hosting a sale with up to 50 per cent off – which is a more than happy alternative.
M&S faux fur buckle trim coat: Was £75, now £60, Marksandspencer.com
Faux fur is big news this season – and this coat from M&S is a steal at £60. With its cosy exterior, duffle fastenings with buckle detailing and black piping, it combines stylish looks with functional features.
Sizzling saving on a Ninja Crispi air fryer
Ninja’s models are the gold standard when it comes to air fryers – and a bunch of its models are discounted for Black Friday.
Ninja crispi air fryer: Was £149.99, now £117, Amazon.co.uk
Right now, you can make a small saving on Ninja’s crispi air fryer, at Amazon. “The modular design makes it easier to store, clean and maybe even upgrade in the future if Ninja releases bigger bowls,” said IndyBest’s senior tech critic, Alex Lee, in his Ninja crispi review. “Even better, it cooked my food fast, well and with a delightful crisp.”
Save on our top-rated dehumidifier
If you’re drying laundry indoors this winter, a dehumidifier is a must-have. This Black Friday, I’ve found a saving on our best dehumidifier, Duux’s bora smart model.
Duux bora smart 30l: Was £349.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk
It topped home appliance tester Joanne Lewsley’s guide to the best dehumidifiers, where she described it as “great for larger rooms or open-plan spaces”. Her favourite feature was the auto mode, which monitors humidity levels with a built-in hygrostat and adjusts its settings to reach the ideal humidity. Right now it’s the cheapest it has ever been at Amazon, reduced down to £249.99.
Save 20% in the Coach Black Friday sale
With bags from the likes of Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton consistently getting more expensive, Gen Z and millennials are turning to more affordable brands to get their luxury fix. Coach is one such brand. In the Lyst index – a study of each season’s hottest products and brands – Coach sits at number five, behind Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, Prada and Loewe, no less.
Now, it’s kicked off its Black Friday event with 20 per cent off selected styles. Whether you opt for the vintaged-inspired logo print shoulder bag (was £325, now £199, Coach.co.uk) or the sleek Sadie satchel bag (was £325, now £199, Coach.co.uk), there’s plenty of Christmas gifting inspiration.
Is it Black Friday today?
Yes! This year, Black Friday falls on 28 November 2025, with the sales event running until Cyber Monday (1 December). However, as per tradition, the biggest retailers started their sales as early as the beginning of November – think Boots and Currys.
To keep you up to date, you can shop the latest deals as they land in our guide – chosen by our team of shopping experts.
I’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals on our expert-tested products
Best Black Friday deals in the Oliver Bonas sale
Oliver Bonas is a go-to for fans of maximalist interiors, and its Black Friday sale has launched with 30 per cent off. These wine glasses are characterised by a delicate green stem and elegant design.
Oliver Bonas green champagne glasses: Was £19.50, now £13.65, Oliverbonas.com
With a capacity of 250ml, the stylish set doesn’t compromise on practicality. Perfect for elevating drinks parties, the set of four offers excellent value at just shy of £14
Get 12 months of Disney+ for just 10 this Black Friday
This is technically not a Black Friday deal, but it’s a stellar offer. Disney+ has a discount running where you can get 12 months for the price of 10 when you pay annually. It applies to both the premium tier (usually £14.99 a month) as well as the standard tier (usually £9.99 a month), bringing the yearly price down to £149.90 or £99.90 respectively.
It works out cheaper than paying monthly, and you still get ad-free streaming, downloads and up to 4K HDR on the premium plan.