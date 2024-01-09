Jump to content

Chanel has unveiled a new chance eau de parfum, and we were the first to try it

A stronger, longer-lasting chance scent has arrived

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 09 January 2024 10:58
<p>New hand creams accompany the latest scent </p>

New hand creams accompany the latest scent

(The Independent)

For fragrance fans, few brands bring the same level of luxury as Chanel. In fact, the brand’s beauty range is one of the best around for delivering a designer feel without the price point of, say, a £5,000 handbag. So, we were truly excited to try Chanel’s latest chance eau de parfum.

Any new addition is sure to go down a treat with luxury-lovers, especially when it’s part of the oh-so-popular perfume range, chance. We got our hands on the launch ahead of its release, to share with you exactly how it stands out from the rest of the pretty pastel-coloured perfume products.

Coming in the vibrant green colourway of the chance eau fraîche scent, which was originally available in only an eau de toilette and a moisture mist, the new eau de parfum not only packs much more of a punch but has seen some slight changes, too.

“The idea was to go to extremes,” said Olivier Polge, Chanel’s in-house perfume creator. “This new version is more textured and ambery than the eau de toilette,” he added, while also pointing out that the floral heart of jasmine and teak wood accord have been intensified.

These stronger whiffs are what lend the scent its eau de parfum title (a more potent classification of fragrance) and earned it a spot in our beauty editor’s bathroom cabinet, so, keep reading to see exactly what they thought of it. Plus, in even more exciting news, three limited edition Chanel chance hand creams are also available.

How we tested

(The Independent)

It’s always exciting to be one of the first to try a new beauty product, especially when it’s from a luxury label such as Chanel. So, our beauty editor has been spritzing away with the striking new scent at every opportunity, judging it on strength, fragrance and how it made her feel throughout the day.

Chanel chance eau fraîche eau de parfum spray

  • Type: Eau de parfum
  • Sizes available: 50ml, 100ml
  • Key notes: Citron accord, jasmine, teak wood
  • Why we love it
    • Long-lasting
    • Energising

First launched in 2002, the Chanel chance fragrance range has built up an incredibly loyal fan base. Made up of four key interpretations: chance, chance eau tendre, chance eau vive and chance eau fraîche, there’s something to suit almost everyone. So, a new addition to the collection is quite the occasion.

The bottle

All Chanel chance bottles follow the same design style – a clear glass circle with a silver metal outer rim – and this one is no exception. Highlighting it’s separation from the eau de toilette spray, the eau de parfum comes with a silver lid (adorned by the interlocking C logo, of course), while the softer scent uses glass.

The green shade of the liquid is also much more intense, leaning into the scent’s energising theme with a zesty hue that will truly stand out on your bathroom shelf.

The scent

Chanel regularly refers to chance eau fraîche as an energising scent, and, after just one spritz, it’s easy to see why. Immediately, you’ll be hit with a citrusy whiff, which our tester just loved, before you start to get a strong floral fragrance of jasmine.

Read more: We tried Chanel’s le vernis nail polish

Then, after a little bit of time, it settles down to a deeper, woodier, musky smell, thanks to base notes of patchouli, vetiver, teak wood and amber. Although, it remains light, fresh and feminine, no matter how much you spray.

The longevity

As this new scent is an eau de parfum, which contains a high concentration of perfume oil (around 10 to 20 per cent), it lasts a rather long time.

Our tester found a few spritzes on the neck, chest and wrist pulse points stuck around almost all day, and seemed to last an incredibly long time on clothes as well. This means they really didn’t need to use too much every day, so the bottle should last a rather impressive amount of time.

Our reviewer even had a couple of friends and one stranger ask what scent they were wearing, which is always a great sign when putting a perfume to the test.

The verdict: Chanel chance eau fraîche eau de parfum

Any new Chanel launch is sure to excite many a beauty buff, especially those who have a soft spot for luxury. So, if you’re looking to treat yourself or a loved one to a special product, you really can’t go wrong with one of the brand’s fancy fragrances.

The new Chanel chance eau fraîche eau de parfum certainly did not disappoint. With a fresh, zesty scent that’s long-lasting and truly packs a punch, this potent mix is perfect for those who don’t like their perfumes too floral, nor those who make their way towards deep, dark ouds.

It’s light, airy and really will wake you up, whether you choose to spritz it first thing in the morning or in the evening before a long night out and about. Our beauty expert certainly understood why the brand calls it energising and is keeping it on hand for a late afternoon pick-me-up as well.

