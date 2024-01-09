Chanel chance eau fraîche eau de parfum spray
- Type: Eau de parfum
- Sizes available: 50ml, 100ml
- Key notes: Citron accord, jasmine, teak wood
- Why we love it
- Long-lasting
- Energising
First launched in 2002, the Chanel chance fragrance range has built up an incredibly loyal fan base. Made up of four key interpretations: chance, chance eau tendre, chance eau vive and chance eau fraîche, there’s something to suit almost everyone. So, a new addition to the collection is quite the occasion.
The bottle
All Chanel chance bottles follow the same design style – a clear glass circle with a silver metal outer rim – and this one is no exception. Highlighting it’s separation from the eau de toilette spray, the eau de parfum comes with a silver lid (adorned by the interlocking C logo, of course), while the softer scent uses glass.
The green shade of the liquid is also much more intense, leaning into the scent’s energising theme with a zesty hue that will truly stand out on your bathroom shelf.
The scent
Chanel regularly refers to chance eau fraîche as an energising scent, and, after just one spritz, it’s easy to see why. Immediately, you’ll be hit with a citrusy whiff, which our tester just loved, before you start to get a strong floral fragrance of jasmine.
Then, after a little bit of time, it settles down to a deeper, woodier, musky smell, thanks to base notes of patchouli, vetiver, teak wood and amber. Although, it remains light, fresh and feminine, no matter how much you spray.
The longevity
As this new scent is an eau de parfum, which contains a high concentration of perfume oil (around 10 to 20 per cent), it lasts a rather long time.
Our tester found a few spritzes on the neck, chest and wrist pulse points stuck around almost all day, and seemed to last an incredibly long time on clothes as well. This means they really didn’t need to use too much every day, so the bottle should last a rather impressive amount of time.
Our reviewer even had a couple of friends and one stranger ask what scent they were wearing, which is always a great sign when putting a perfume to the test.