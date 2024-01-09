Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For fragrance fans, few brands bring the same level of luxury as Chanel. In fact, the brand’s beauty range is one of the best around for delivering a designer feel without the price point of, say, a £5,000 handbag. So, we were truly excited to try Chanel’s latest chance eau de parfum.

Any new addition is sure to go down a treat with luxury-lovers, especially when it’s part of the oh-so-popular perfume range, chance. We got our hands on the launch ahead of its release, to share with you exactly how it stands out from the rest of the pretty pastel-coloured perfume products.

Coming in the vibrant green colourway of the chance eau fraîche scent, which was originally available in only an eau de toilette and a moisture mist, the new eau de parfum not only packs much more of a punch but has seen some slight changes, too.

“The idea was to go to extremes,” said Olivier Polge, Chanel’s in-house perfume creator. “This new version is more textured and ambery than the eau de toilette,” he added, while also pointing out that the floral heart of jasmine and teak wood accord have been intensified.

These stronger whiffs are what lend the scent its eau de parfum title (a more potent classification of fragrance) and earned it a spot in our beauty editor’s bathroom cabinet, so, keep reading to see exactly what they thought of it. Plus, in even more exciting news, three limited edition Chanel chance hand creams are also available.

How we tested

(The Independent)

It’s always exciting to be one of the first to try a new beauty product, especially when it’s from a luxury label such as Chanel. So, our beauty editor has been spritzing away with the striking new scent at every opportunity, judging it on strength, fragrance and how it made her feel throughout the day.