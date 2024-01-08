We’ve found Selena Gomez’s Golden Globes nail polish, and it’s less than £10

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Last night, the Golden Globes celebrated the best films, TV shows and performances from 2023, and there was a lot of impressive acting to raise a glass to. Cillian Murphy took home the best actor in a drama motion picture award for his standout role in Oppenheimer, Barbie won for cinematic and box office achievement and Succession was crowned best TV drama series.

You can now watch the night’s drama unfold on Paramount Plus, but one of the key highlights from any awards ceremony has to be the fashion and beauty looks, as seen on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Jennifer Aniston stuck to a slinky, sophisticated black bandeau dress, Taylor Swift sparkled in a green Gucci sequinned number, Leonardo DiCaprio kept it simple with a chic tux and Jennifer Lopez looked pretty in pink.

But, while most of the celebrity red carpet looks consisted of couture, luxury labels and glam by famous make-up artists, we’ve found one beauty look that is actually affordable: Selena Gomez’s striking black nail polish.

Gomez’s nail artist, Tom Bachik, shared exact details of how he achieved the ‘patent leather’ manicure over on Instagram and Essie nail shade licorice took centre stage. Plus, we’re pleased to tell you, it’s actually on sale at Amazon right now.

Now known as the ‘patent leather mani’, Gomez’s nail look was simple and chic, and lucky for us, Tom Bachik didn’t gatekeep how he achieved the striking style.

First, he shaped the nails using a Tweezerman travel kit, such as this one. Then, Bachik applied two coats of the Essie 88 licorice polish, which is now on sale with a 30 per cent saving, before finishing off with the Essie on a roll apricot cuticle oil.

This routine sounds super simple, so we’ll certainly be trying it out for our next DIY manicure.

