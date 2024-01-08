Golden Globes 2024 live: Christopher Nolan pays tribute to Heath Ledger as he accepts award for Oppenheimer
Annual ceremony is back in its usual Sunday slot, hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel
The Golden Globes are back with a blowout, televised ceremony.
The annual, Beverly Hills-based awards show has been obscured in recent years after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the awards’ voting body) did not have a single Black member.
However, this year, the Globes are back in their usual Sunday slot on CBS and hoping to regain viewers. The starry ceremony will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel and is hosted by comedian Jo Koy.
On Friday, the Globes announced its full roster of awards presenters, which includes Dua Lipa, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster and more.
Films in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony include Barbie, which leads the pack with eight nominations followed by Oppenheimer (eight), Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).
Stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy are expected to arrive on the catwalk from 2pm Pacific Time (10pm GMT). The ceremony will then get underway at 5pm PT (1am GMT).
Jim Gaffigan addresses Jeffrey Epstein list in controversial Golden Globes joke
Audience groaned as comedian controversially referred to six Hollywood stars who were spuriously named in unsealed records
Christopher Nolan finally gets his Golden Globe
Christopher Nolan is a happy man accepting his first Golden Globe after being nominated six times. Oppenheimer earns him the win for Best Director. In his speech, there’s a sweet tribute to Heath Ledger.
Video: Comedian Jim Gaffigan makes daring Jeffrey Epstein reference at Golden Globes 2024
‘Suck it, Pedro'
Kieran Culkin unsurprisingly has the best speech of the night while accepting his award for Best Actor in a TV Drama. The Succession star jokingly tells his category opponent Pedro Pascal: “Suck it!”
Jeremy Allen White is two for two on Golden Globes
The Bear lead wins his second Golden Globe for his role as stressed-out chef Carmy.
Ali Wong says it means ‘everything’ to win alongside Steven Yeun
Backstage, Wong is full of praise for her Beef co-star Steven Yeun. “I think I just really was genuinely surprised,” she says of her emotional reaction to her win.
Matthew Macfadyen takes home ‘Succession’s’ first award of the night
Succession is on the board as Matthew Macfadyen wins Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series.
Elizabeth Debicki wins for her role as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown'
Elizabeth Debicki is the winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her role as the late Princess Diana in The Crown.
Winners list: Live
Another win for ‘Beef’ as Steven Yeun takes to the stage
Beef is two for two as Steven Yeun wins Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television (snappy).
