What’s in the $500,000 luxury Golden Globes goodie bags

Golden Globes attendees will reportedly receive gift bags worth up to $500,000.

The Globes and luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report, announced Wednesday that they’ll be combining forces to gift luxe goodie bags to the 83 winners and presenters of the show airing live on CBS on 7 January and streaming on Paramount+.

Each guest will reportedly receive bags that include over 35 products and experiences. To top it all off, the magazine also said that they planned on donating an undisclosed sum to the Golden Globes Foundation as well.

There are many celebrities and rising stars vying for a Golden Globe trophy this year, competing against the best of the best, and the glamorous gift bags for the winners only serve to sweeten the deal.

Some of the gifts and experiences include exotic yacht charter invitations, private jet credits, custom-made sneakers, celebrity tattoo sessions as well as private pizza-making classes with a top chef.

A two-night stay in Burgundy, France, an all-inclusive lodge stay in New Zealand, private surf lessons in Southern California, and a $69,000 pair of emerald earrings are also among some of the potential gifts winners and presenters may receive. Not all recipients will reportedly receive the same swag bags, USA Today reports.

Hollywood award shows have a long history of doling out gift bags to its winners and guests, with the 2020 Academy Awards bags reportedly valued around $200,000. It seems as though The Globes’ gift bags may be a sign of the entertainment industry marking a return to excess and luxury after years of pared-down awards ceremonies due to the pandemic.

79th Golden Globe Awards, 13 December 2021, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (AFP via Getty Images)

The luxe goodie bags come amid an era of turmoil for the Golden Globes, starting in 2021 when the Los Angeles Times criticised the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for not having a single black member in their organisation. Although they tried to remedy that by recruiting more black members, the HFPA had more issues to contend with after they were accused of trading favours for votes.

Netflix’s Emily in Paris production reportedly offered the association a group trip and subsequently was nominated for awards. Multiple studios announced that they would be severing ties with HFPA due to their corruption, with NBC notably declining to air the awards ceremony due to the ongoing controversy at the time.

In June of this year, Dick Clark Productions reportedly took over the rights to produce the awards show. For 2024’s ceremony, comedian Jo Koy will be taking over hosting duties, following in the footsteps of fellow comedians Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler.

The 2024 Golden Globes have quite the roster of nominations, with summer blockbuster juggernauts Barbie and Oppenheimer boasting nine and eight nominations respectively. Meanwhile, the television category is stacked with heavyweights including HBO’s Succession with nine nominations, and FX’s The Bear and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building both having five nominations.