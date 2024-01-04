Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the 81st annual Golden Globes soon approach, we’re taking a look back at the best-dressed celebrities from the 2023 red carpet.

After a hiatus in 2022, last year’s ceremony returned more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names arriving on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.

Between ruffles, colourful tuxedos, and a lot of sequins, stars arrived, donning a number of emerging trends from 2023 on the Golden Globes red carpet.

From Laverne Cox to Lily James and Anya Taylor-Joy, these were the best red carpet from the 2023 Golden Globes.

Laverne Cox

(Getty Images)

Cox, who hosted the red carpet coverage ahead of last year’s awards show, arrived on the red carpet on Tuesday night in a blue vintage John Galliano gown.

Jessica Chastain

(Getty Images)

Chastain arrived on the red carpet in a sheer strapless sequined gown with embellished details. She paired the gown with a sleek updo and matching mask, prompting praise from fans.

Emma D’Arcy

(Getty Images)

The House of the Dragon star chose a unique ensemble for the Golden Globes, with the actor arriving in a black oversized tuxedo, which they paired with a purple hairstyle and bright purple rubber gloves.

Selena Gomez

(Getty Images)

Gomez opted for a dark purple strapless gown with oversized purple statement sleeves for the awards ceremony, which she attended alongside her sister.

Donald Glover

(Getty Images)

Glover posed on the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony in white pants and a matching top, which he paired with a black tuxedo jacket.

Andrew Garfield

(Getty Images)

Garfield also chose to stray from the classic black tuxedo for the red carpet, with the actor instead opting for a burnt orange suit, which he paired with a black shirt.

Michelle Yeoh

(Getty Images)

Yeoh chose a blue sparkling statement gown with a peplum detail for the 2023 Golden Globes. She completed the look with a diamond choker necklace.

Margot Robbie

(AFP via Getty Images)

Robbie arrived on the red carpet ahead of the Golden Globes in a pink and silver custom Chanel couture halter-neck gown with a lace hem.

Jenna Ortega

(Getty Images)

The Wednesday star chose a pale beige gown with cut-outs for the award’s ceremony. She accessorised the look with a multi-chain silver choker.

Lily James

(Getty Images)

James also chose a red statement gown for the 2023 Golden Globes, with the actress posing in a structured strapless ballgown with cut-out details around the waist. She completed the look with a sleek bob hairstyle and a diamond choker.

Anya Taylor-Joy

(Getty Images)

The Menu star posed in a yellow cropped top and a matching floor-length skirt on the red carpet ahead of the award’s show. She accessorised the ensemble with a diamond choker and her long blonde hair worn straight.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

(Getty Images)

Edgar-Jones wore a black Victorian-inspired gown with a ruffled ballgown skirt for this year’s Golden Globes. While walking the red carpet, the actress suggested that the gown is Wednesday-inspired.

Hilary Swank

(Getty Images)

Swank, who recently revealed that she is expecting twins, chose a dark green gown for the awards ceremony. She cradled her pregnant stomach as she smiled for cameras on the red carpet.

Salma Hayek

(Getty Images)

Hayek also chose a sheer sequin-embellished gown for this year’s red carpet. The actress paired the dress, which featured cap sleeves, with an updo.

Quinta Brunson

(Getty Images)

Brunson chose a black and pink tulle mermaid gown for this year’s Golden Globes, which the actress paired with a sleek ponytail and simple jewellery.

Heidi Klum

(Getty Images)

The supermodel chose a statement gown for this year’s red carpet, with Klum opting for a silver sequin mini dress with a purple feather boa detail. She was joined on the red carpet by her husband Tom Kaulitz, with the pair exchanging a kiss for the cameras.

Jennifer Coolidge

(Getty Images)

The White Lotus star chose a Tanya-esque gown for this year’s awards ceremony, with the actress posing on the red carpet in a black sequin off-the-shoulder gown.

Billy Porter

(AFP via Getty Images)

Porter brought glamour to the red carpet with a hot pink velvet suit-ballgown ensemble. He completed the look with a matching pink bowtie and silver platform sequin heels.

Viola Davis

(Getty Images)

Davis wore a stunning blue gown with a short train for the 2023 Golden Globes. She completed the look with simple jewellery and a silver clutch.

Angela Bassett

(Getty Images)

Bassett joined the sequin trend with a silver halter neck gown. She completed the look with a curled bob hairstyle and a black statement clutch.

Michelle Williams

(Getty Images)

Williams arrived on the red carpet in a nude ruffled statement dress ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes. The one-shouldered gown featured sparkling gold trim, while Williams accessorised the look with gold heels and a simple updo.

Niecy Nash

(Getty Images)

Nash also opted for a purple glittering gown for the 2023 Golden Globes. The actress paired the floor-length gown, which featured a jewelled purple panel, with a structured plum cape.

Letitia Wright

(Getty Images)

Wright wore a stunning orange gown with a slit for the awards ceremony. She paired the look with simple drop earrings and matching orange heels.

Elizabeth Debicki

(Getty Images)

Debicki chose a strapless pink floor-length gown for the awards ceremony, which featured a simple belt detail. She paired the dress with a diamond necklace.

Claire Danes

(Getty Images)

Danes wore a unique pale pink dress with floral details and a pink satin bow for the 2023 Golden Globes.

Liza Koshy

(Getty Images)

The influencer opted for sheer black lace gown with a cut-out thong detail for the awards show. She paired the unique ensemble with a multi-strand black choker necklace and an updo.

Monica Barbaro

(Getty Images)

Barbaro chose a stunning strapless red tulle gown for this year’s red carpet, which the actress accessorised with red lipstick and a simple sleek bob hairstyle.

Julia Garner

(Getty Images)

Garner proved that ruffles are the breakout trend on this year’s red carpet, with the actress arriving in a pale pink gown with silver sequin detailing and a ruffled drop hem.

Dolly De Leon

(Getty Images)

De Leon posed in a black leather gown with matching black leather gloves on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes.

Rhea Seehorn

(Getty Images)

Seehorn also chose black sequins for the 2023 Golden Globes, with the actress opting for a black long-sleeve sequin gown with a red and pink floral pattern and statement shoulders. She completed the look with a bright green clutch.

Eddie Redmayne

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Redmayne also opted for a unique red carpet look for this year’s awards, with the actor posing on the red carpet in a brown suit with a brown satin lapel and a matching satin flower. He was joined by his wife Hannah Bagshawe, who wore a black satin gown with pockets and a train.

Domee Shi

(AFP via Getty Images)

The film director arrived on the red carpet on Tuesday night in a bright pink satin suit which she wore unbuttoned to show off her black leather strapless top.

Jenny Slate

(Getty Images)

Slate chose a bright green halter-neck gown for the red carpet, which included a flower detail on her chest. She completed the vibrant look with an updo and gold heels.

Britt Lower

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lower also made a statement with her red carpet gown, with the actress posing in a black strapless gown with a ballgown-style pink skirt. She completed the look with full-length black leather gloves.

Jamie Lee Curtis

(AFP via Getty Images)

Curtis arrived on the red carpet in a black strapless wide-leg jumpsuit. She accessorised the outfit with a black lace floor-length cape.

Milly Alcock

(Getty Images)

Alcock chose a black gown with jewel statement details. She paired the look with a half-updo and black heels.

Zanna Roberts Rassi

(Getty Images)

Rassi also opted for an old Hollywood glamour look to kick of awards season, with the Milk Makeup cofounder arriving on the red carpet in a cream-coloured strapless dress, which she paired with a black harness. She completed the look with black satin stilettos.

Olivia Hamilton

(Getty Images)

Hamilton kept her look simple, with the actress choosing a black gown with just a hint of sparkle in the form of a silver sequin belt. She completed the ensemble with a matching silver sequin clutch.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

(Getty Images)

Ralph chose a metallic purple embellished gown for this year’s awards show, with the actress pairing the look with matching purple eyeshadow.

Kaley Cuoco

(Getty Images)

Cuoco, who recently announced she is pregnant, cradled her pregnant stomach in a pastel purple gown on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes.

Zuri Hall

(Getty Images)

Hall chose a white halter-neck gown with jewel-encrusted straps for the awards show, which she paired with a sleek bob haircut.

Chloe Flower

(Getty Images)

Flower arrived on the red carpet in a stunning white statement mini dress with a structured ruffle train.

Abby Elliott

(AFP via Getty Images)

The comedian chose a high-necked orange sequin gown with long sleeves for this year’s awards show. She paired the gown with an orange clutch.

Cassie DiLaura

(Getty Images)

DiLaura arrived on the red carpet on Tuesday night in a red floor-length gown with draped sleeve details. She completed the red carpet look with a slicked-back hairstyle.

Emily Uribe

(Getty Images)

Uribe opted for a bright pink strapless gown with a side bow and pockets for the awards ceremony. She completed the look with a jewel choker.

Li Jun Li

(Getty Images)

Li arrived on the red carpet in a strapless silver gown with a jeweled pattern at the hem. She paired the dress with a small silver clutch, simple jewellery and a sleek updo.

Tefi Pessoa

(AFP via Getty Images)

TikTok star Pessoa chose a black cut-out dress for the red carpet, with the influencer completing the look with multiple rings and a wet-look hairstyle.

Davis Burleson

(Getty Images)

Burleson also opted for a statement red carpet look, with the TikTok host arriving on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in a charcoal metallic suit.

Gigi Paris

(AFP via Getty Images)

The model arrived on the red carpet in a sheer gold gown with a ruffled skirt detail. She paired the look with a simple choker and dangling earrings.

Ivy Maurice

(AFP via Getty Images)

Maurice chose a gold off-the-shoulder structured top and matching skirt for the awards ceremony.

Mark Indelicato

(AFP via Getty Images)

Indelicato made a statement when he arrived on the red carpet in a light yellow satin suit.