Golden Globe nominations 2024: The full list of every movie and TV show
The titles in contention for trophies have been announced
The countdown to the 2024 Golden Globes has begun.
The glitzy award ceremony, honouring the best in film and television, will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (7 January).
This year’s crop of contenders, revealed last month, was announced by Cedric the Entertainer and That ‘70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama – one year after a huge membership shake-up that saw the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), improve diversity among its members.
At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.
Films in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony include Barbie, which leads the pack with eight followed by Oppenheimer (eight), Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).
Meanwhile, in the TV categories, Succession is the most nominated series, with a total of nine, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, which have five apiece.
Find the full list of films and TV shows nominated for Golden Globes below:
Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening – Nyad
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
Fantasia Barrino – The Colour Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Matt Damon – Air
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Colour Purple
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things – Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives – Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Picture – Animated
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
Wish
Best Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall (France)
Fallen Leaves (Finland)
Io Capitano (Italy)
Past Lives (USA)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Zone of Interest (UK/USA)
Best Score – Motion Picture
Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix
Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson
The Zone of Interest – Mica Levi
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Daniel Pemberton
The Boy and the Heron – Joe Hisaishi
Best Song – Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance” – She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen)
“Dance the Night” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin)
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker)
“Road to Freedom” – Rustin (Lenny Kravitz)
“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TV
Best Drama Series
1923
The Diplomat
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
All the Light We Cannot See
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travellers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by a Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death
Juno Temple – Fargo
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
Ali Wong — BEEF
Best Performance by a Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun – BEEF
Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Drama Series
Helen Mirren – 1923
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Emma Stone – The Curse
Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Dominic West – The Crown
Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning – The Great
Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Harriet Sloane – Lessons in Chemistry
Patti Yasutake – BEEF
Suki Waterhouse – Daisy Jones & the Six
Chloe Bailey – Swarm
Allison Williams – Fellow Travellers
Carla Gugino – TheFall of the House of Usher
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travellers
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
J Smith Cameron – Succession
Billie Eilish – Swarm
Abby Elliott – The Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Alan Ruck – Succession
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy
Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
The ceremony takes place Sunday 7 January 2024, and will be available to watch in the US on CBS and in the UK on Paramount+.
