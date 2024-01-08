Taylor Swift appears unimpressed by Jo Koy’s NFL gag at Golden Globes

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedian and Golden Globes host Jo Koy appeared to strike the wrong chord with Taylor Swift, after he made a joke about her attendance at NFL games to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

The pop star attended the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday 7 January, where her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was among the nominated works.

Wearing a shimmering green gown, Swift posed for photos on the red carpet before taking a seat inside the International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Koy, who already seemed nervous in his stint as host, attempted to lighten the mood by referencing Swift’s highly publicised displays of support for Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift... there’s just more to go to here.”

As the camera switched to a close-up of Swift, she could be seen pursing her lips before taking a sip from her drink, a decidedly icy expression on her face.

Her reaction did not go unnoticed by viewers, who took to social media to discuss the awkward moment.

“Taylor Swift being unamused by Jo Koy, she’s really just like us!” one fan joked, alluding to Koy’s rough start to the Golden Globes.

“If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased,” TV host Piers Morgan tweeted.

Another viewer referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap of 2022, writing: “The one funny thing Jo Koy has done so far is mention Taylor Swift by name because it led to this cutaway shot where she’s extremely ‘keep my name out of your mouth’.”

Koy, born Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr, was only asked to host the Globes two weeks before the event took place.

“When they asked me, it was an immediate yes. I couldn’t believe this was happening – and then I woke up and went, ‘Wait a minute, I have two weeks to write jokes!’” he told Variety.

“Actually, I think I had less than two weeks because I didn’t get my writers until five days later.”

Koy called it a “crash course in hosting”, with his preparation time dramatically short when compared to that of previous hosts, such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais.