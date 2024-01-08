Taylor Swift is ‘bejeweled’ in glittering green at Golden Globes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift has arrived at the 2024 Golden Globes in a stunning green gown.

On Sunday 7 January, the singer posed on the carpet outside the The Beverly Hilton hotel in a glittering green floor-length gown. She accessorised the look with dangling diamond earrings and a simple wavy hairstyle.

Swift is nominated for her fifth Golden Globe, for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Her arrival at the 81st annual Golden Globes marks her fourth time attending the awards. She attended three previous ceremonies, during which she was nominated in the song category.

Swift’s attendance comes after it was speculated that she may skip the awards show to attend her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California. Unfortunately, due to the timing of the events, Kelce was not able to join Swift on the red carpet.

On social media, viewers have expressed their glee to see the pop star on the red carpet, with many praising her “bejeweled” outfit.

(Getty Images)

“Best believe she’s still bejeweled,” one tweet reads, while another fan said: “TAYLOR REALLY SAID: ‘Let me bejeweled.’”

You can find all of the best-dressed stars here. Follow along with The Independent’s live coverage of the 81st annual Golden Globes here.