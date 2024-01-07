Golden Globes 2024 - live: Presenters announced as build-up begins ahead of star-studded ceremony
Annual ceremony is back in its usual Sunday slot, hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel
The Golden Globes are back with a blowout, televised ceremony on Sunday (7 January).
The annual, Beverly Hills-based awards show has been obscured in recent years after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the awards’ voting body) did not have a single Black member.
However, this year, the Globes are back in their usual Sunday slot on CBS and hoping to regain viewers. The starry ceremony will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel and is hosted by comedian Jo Koy.
On Friday, the Globes announced its full roster of awards presenters, which includes Dua Lipa, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster and more.
Films in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony include Barbie, which leads the pack with eight nominations followed by Oppenheimer (eight), Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).
Stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy are expected to arrive on the catwalk from 2pm Pacific Time (10pm GMT). The ceremony will then get underway at 5pm PT (1am GMT).
Follow along for live updates below.
Who is Jo Koy?
Comic Jo Koy takes the reins at Sunday’s Golden Globes, marking his first time hosting the ceremony. It’s a big job, especially for someone who was only given the gig two-and-a-half weeks ago – but he’s no newbie on the scene.
Annabel Nugent reports:
Jo Koy, the last-minute Golden Globes host who got the job two weeks ago
The Filipino-American comedian and actor was asked to host the glitzy awards ceremony with only two weeks’ notice – but who is the man behind the microphone, asks Annabel Nugent
Golden Globes 2024: Who will win and who should win
The 2024 Golden Globes will be underway before we know it – but now we know the nominees, who and what should actually win? And who will win in the end?
Adam White speculates:
Golden Globes 2024: Who will win and who should win
Adam White has skimmed the major categories of the most chaotic ceremony in awards season to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme
Who’s nominated for best stand-up comedy?
The nominees for best performance in stand-up comedy are:
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy
Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
WATCH: The Independent's Chief Culture Reporter Jacob Stolworthy discusses Golden Globes
All the actors nominated for TV comedies/musicals at the 2024 Golden Globes
Here’s the rundown of actors nominated for lead roles in TV comedy and musical series, as well as supporting actors across TV:
Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning – The Great
Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Harriet Sloane – Lessons in Chemistry
Patti Yasutake – BEEF
Suki Waterhouse – Daisy Jones & the Six
Chloe Bailey – Swarm
Allison Williams – Fellow Travellers
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travellers
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
J Smith Cameron – Succession
Billie Eilish – Swarm
Abby Elliott – The Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Alan Ruck – Succession
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
All the actors nominated for TV dramas and limited series at the 2024 Golden Globes
Nominations for limited series and drama series are:
Best Performance by a Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death
Juno Temple – Fargo
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
Ali Wong — BEEF
Best Performance by a Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun – BEEF
Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Drama Series
Helen Mirren – 1923
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Emma Stone – The Curse
Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Dominic West – The Crown
Which songs are nominated for Golden Globes in 2024?
Here’s a look at the nominated tracks for Best Song – Motion Picture at the 2024 Golden Globes:
Best Song – Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance” – She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen)
“Dance the Night” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin)
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker)
“Road to Freedom” – Rustin (Lenny Kravitz)
“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)
Travis Kelce won’t be at the 2024 Golden Globes with Taylor Swift – and here’s why
Taylor Swift will attend the Golden Globes solo on Sunday, as boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be busy with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kaleigh Werner reports:
Travis Kelce won’t be at the 2024 Golden Globes with Taylor Swift
Kelce and Swift spent New Year’s Eve together after his game against the Cincinatti Bengals
What’s in the $500,000 luxury Golden Globes goodie bags?
Winners and presenters are set to receive unprecedentedly luxurious gift bags at the 2024 Golden Globes, said to contain over 35 products and experiences.
Some of the gifts and experiences include exotic yacht charter invitations, private jet credits, custom-made sneakers, celebrity tattoo sessions as well as private pizza-making classes with a top chef.
Olivia Hebert reports:
What’s in the $500,000 luxury Golden Globes goodie bags
Winners and presenters are set to receive unprecedentedly luxurious gift bags at the 2024 Golden Globes
Who’s leading the pack in nominations?
A surprise to no-one, the most nominated film for 2024 is Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie, which has nine nods.
Other films in contention for trophies at the ceremony include Oppenheimer, with eight nominations, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).
For TV shows, Succession is the most nominated series with nine nods, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, which have five apiece.
Here’s the list in full:
Golden Globe nominations 2024: The full list
The titles in contention for trophies have been announced
