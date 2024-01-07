Jump to content

Golden Globes 2024 - live: Presenters announced as build-up begins ahead of star-studded ceremony

Annual ceremony is back in its usual Sunday slot, hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

Tom Murray
in Los Angeles
,Nicole Vassell
Sunday 07 January 2024 11:08
Golden Globes host Jo Koy is all smiles rolling out red carpet ahead of show

The Golden Globes are back with a blowout, televised ceremony on Sunday (7 January).

The annual, Beverly Hills-based awards show has been obscured in recent years after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the awards’ voting body) did not have a single Black member.

However, this year, the Globes are back in their usual Sunday slot on CBS and hoping to regain viewers. The starry ceremony will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel and is hosted by comedian Jo Koy.

On Friday, the Globes announced its full roster of awards presenters, which includes Dua Lipa, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster and more.

Films in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony include Barbie, which leads the pack with eight nominations followed by Oppenheimer (eight), Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).

Stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy are expected to arrive on the catwalk from 2pm Pacific Time (10pm GMT). The ceremony will then get underway at 5pm PT (1am GMT).

Follow along for live updates below.

1704622852

Who is Jo Koy?

Comic Jo Koy takes the reins at Sunday’s Golden Globes, marking his first time hosting the ceremony. It’s a big job, especially for someone who was only given the gig two-and-a-half weeks ago – but he’s no newbie on the scene.

Annabel Nugent reports:

Jo Koy, the last-minute Golden Globes host who got the job two weeks ago

Nicole Vassell7 January 2024 10:20
1704617452

Golden Globes 2024: Who will win and who should win

The 2024 Golden Globes will be underway before we know it – but now we know the nominees, who and what should actually win? And who will win in the end?

Adam White speculates:

Golden Globes 2024: Who will win and who should win

Nicole Vassell7 January 2024 08:50
1704612000

Who’s nominated for best stand-up comedy?

The nominees for best performance in stand-up comedy are:

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy

Trevor NoahTrevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Nicole Vassell7 January 2024 07:20
1704606600

WATCH: The Independent's Chief Culture Reporter Jacob Stolworthy discusses Golden Globes

Nicole Vassell7 January 2024 05:50
1704601200

All the actors nominated for TV comedies/musicals at the 2024 Golden Globes

Here’s the rundown of actors nominated for lead roles in TV comedy and musical series, as well as supporting actors across TV:

Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Selena GomezOnly Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in ‘The Bear’

(FX)

Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series

Bill HaderBarry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Harriet Sloane – Lessons in Chemistry

Patti Yasutake – BEEF

Suki Waterhouse – Daisy Jones & the Six

Chloe Bailey – Swarm

Allison Williams – Fellow Travellers

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travellers

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

Meryl Streep extends her lead as most-ever nominated actor, receiving her 33rd nod for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

(Hulu)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

J Smith Cameron – Succession

Billie EilishSwarm

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Matthew MacfadyenSuccession

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Nicole Vassell7 January 2024 04:20
1704595800

All the actors nominated for TV dramas and limited series at the 2024 Golden Globes

Nominations for limited series and drama series are:

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie LarsonLessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth OlsenLove & Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong — BEEF

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in ‘Beef’

(AP)

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun – BEEF

Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Drama Series

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal The Last of Us

Jeremy StrongSuccession

Dominic West – The Crown

Nicole Vassell7 January 2024 02:50
1704590400

Which songs are nominated for Golden Globes in 2024?

Here’s a look at the nominated tracks for Best Song – Motion Picture at the 2024 Golden Globes:

Best Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance” – She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen)

“Dance the Night” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin)

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker)

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin (Lenny Kravitz)

“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

Nicole Vassell7 January 2024 01:20
1704585023

Travis Kelce won’t be at the 2024 Golden Globes with Taylor Swift – and here’s why

Taylor Swift will attend the Golden Globes solo on Sunday, as boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be busy with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kaleigh Werner reports:

Nicole Vassell6 January 2024 23:50
1704579623

What’s in the $500,000 luxury Golden Globes goodie bags?

Winners and presenters are set to receive unprecedentedly luxurious gift bags at the 2024 Golden Globes, said to contain over 35 products and experiences.

Some of the gifts and experiences include exotic yacht charter invitations, private jet credits, custom-made sneakers, celebrity tattoo sessions as well as private pizza-making classes with a top chef.

Olivia Hebert reports:

Nicole Vassell6 January 2024 22:20
1704574223

Who’s leading the pack in nominations?

A surprise to no-one, the most nominated film for 2024 is Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie, which has nine nods.

Other films in contention for trophies at the ceremony include Oppenheimer, with eight nominations, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).

For TV shows, Succession is the most nominated series with nine nods, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, which have five apiece.

Here’s the list in full:

Nicole Vassell6 January 2024 20:50

