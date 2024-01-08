Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The winners at the 2024 Golden Globes have been announced in a star-studded event attended by the biggest stars of film and television.

On Sunday (7 January), the award ceremony, which awarded the best of the big and small screen, was broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Films in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony included Barbie, which led the pack with nine, followed by Oppenheimer (eight), Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).

Meanwhile, in the TV categories, Succession was the most nominated series, with a total of nine, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, which had five apiece.

Oppenheimer was the evening’s big movie winner, with Succession and The Bear sweeping the TV categories. The ceremony was hosted by comedian Jo Koy, who seemingly left Taylor Swift unimpressed with a joke aimed at the singer, and dealt a particularly brutal jibe at Harry and Meghan.

Meanwhile comedian Jim Gaffigan left the audience wincing with a controversial quip addressing the unsealed Jeffrey Epsetin court records.

The full list of films and TV show winners at the 2024 Golden Globes are below.

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer WINNER

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Christopher Nolan accepts Best Director at Golden Globes for ‘Oppenheimer’ (YouTube)

Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon WINNER

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening – Nyad

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Lily Gladstone accepting her Golden Globe (CBS)

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer WINNER

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Colour Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things WINNER

‘Barbie’ is the most nominated film (Warner Bros)

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers WINNER

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Paul Giamatti wins Golden Globe (YouTube)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Colour Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer WINNER

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Da’Vine Joy Randolph with her Gokden Globe (AP)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer WINNER

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives – Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari WINNER

Best Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron WINNER

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Suzume

Wish

‘Anatomy of a Fall' won two Golden Globes (Picturehouse Entertainment)

Best Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (France) WINNER

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (USA)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (UK/USA)

Best Score – Motion Picture

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson WINNER

Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson

The Zone of Interest – Mica Levi

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Daniel Pemberton

The Boy and the Heron – Joe Hisaishi

Best Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance” – She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen)

“Dance the Night” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin)

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker)

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin (Lenny Kravitz)

“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell) WINNER

Billie Eilish won a Golden Globe alongside brother Finneas O’Connell (Getty Images)

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

TV

Best Drama Series

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession WINNER

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear WINNER

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

All the Light We Cannot See

BEEF WINNER

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travellers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong — BEEF WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun – BEEF WINNER

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun won Golden Globes for ‘BEEF’ (AP)

Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Drama Series

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession WINNER

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession WINNER

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Dominic West – The Crown

Kieran Culkin won a Golden Globe for ‘Succession’ (Paramount)

Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear WINNER

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television – Musical/Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear WINNER

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White both won Golden Globes for ‘The Bear’ (AP)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown WINNER

J Smith Cameron – Succession

Billie Eilish – Swarm

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Television Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession WINNER

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen took home a trophy for ‘Succession’ (Getty Images)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon WINNER

Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

The ceremony takes place Sunday 7 January 2024, and will be available to watch in the US on CBS and in the UK on Paramount+.