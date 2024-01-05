✕ Close Golden Globes host Jo Koy is all smiles rolling out red carpet ahead of show

The Golden Globes are back with a blowout, televised ceremony on Sunday (7 January).

The annual, Beverly Hills-based awards show has been obscured in recent years after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the awards’ voting body) did not have a single Black member.

However, this year, the Globes are back in their usual Sunday slot on CBS and hoping to regain viewers. The starry ceremony will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel and is hosted by comedian Jo Koy.

On Friday, the Globes announced its full roster of awards presenters, which includes Dua Lipa, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster and more.

Films in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony include Barbie, which leads the pack with eight nominations followed by Oppenheimer (eight), Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things (seven each).

Stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy are expected to arrive on the catwalk from 2pm Pacific Time (10pm GMT). The ceremony will then get underway at 5pm PT (1am GMT).

Follow along for live updates below.