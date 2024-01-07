Golden Globes 2024: Best dressed stars on the red carpet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s official – the 2024 awards season is here! The 81st annual Golden Globes kicks off the two-month-long celebration of the best of the best in music, TV, and film on 7 January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Last year was the first year back after a brief lapse in 2022, but the red carpet did not disappoint. Hollywood’s honourees and A-listers dazzled, spinning elegance with sparkle in ruffled trains and vibrant tuxedos.

Now, our favourite stars are arriving outside the landmark hotel, ready to pay homage to their hard work and talent in custom-made couture. These are the best dressed from the 2024 Golden Globes.

You can also follow along with all of the latest updates from the Golden Globes live with us here.

Rachel Smith

(Getty Images)

Smith showed up in a black asymmetrical strapless gown on Sunday night. The long dress was embellished with colourful floral stitching, adding a spring component to the winter award show.

Keltie Knight

(Getty Images)

Knight donned a lavendar long-sleeve gown. Pointed shoulder pads and low-cut turtleneck added an edgy vibe to the otherwise modest garment.

Leah Talabi

(Getty Images)

Talabi went with a long white dress with a high slit and midsection cut-out. The young filmmaker paired the stunning piece with a diamond encrusted choker necklace and matching open-toe heels.

Cassie DiLaura

(Getty Images)

The famed television host dazzled on the red carpet in a long strapless piece reminiscent of the Barbie-inspired fashion fad. DiLaura’s hot pink gown glistened with the light bouncing off the sequins.