Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

Watch the moment actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary at the 94th Academy Awards on 27 March when he cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

The incensed actor ordered Rock to “keep his wife’s name out of his f****** mouth” after leaving the stage.

The controversial moment resulted in Smith being banned from Academy events for 10 years and saw the Oscars put in place new crisis measures for this year’s ceremony.

