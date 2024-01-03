Travis Kelce reveals how he spent New Year’s Eve with Taylor Swift and mom Donna

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce is opening up about how he rang in the new year, complete with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift and his mother, Donna Kelce.

Speaking on Wednesday 3 January’s New Heights podcast alongside his brother and Philadelphia center, Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player discussed ending 2023 with a win for his team against the Cincinnati Bengals, during which more than 50 of his friends and family showed up to the stadium to watch.

“It was fun, and then we all got to celebrate New Year’s together,” Travis told his older brother. “It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family. I think I had over 50 to 55 people come in for this one,” he continued. “Yeah, a good New Year’s celebration with all the friends and fam.”

He adds, “And I got to exchange presents with Mama Kelc.”

The mother and son had exchanged presents after Christmas because she had spent that year celebrating the holiday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Jason, his wife Kylie, and their three daughters Wyatt, four; Elliotte, two; and Bennett, 10 months.

However, the tight end refused to reveal what exactly their mother had given him, as he knew that Jason would soon be receiving a similar gift and Travis didn’t want to ruin the surprise. The Chiefs player did assume that Jason would like his mother’s gift more than he liked the gift Travis gave him, which was a velour tracksuit.

Jason replied, saying that didn’t plan on wearing the outfit “that frequently”. “I appreciate it though,” he conceded. “It was a good gift.”

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing you walk in in a velour jumpsuit with a Louis Vuitton duffle bag,” Travis replied. “I appreciate you dressing as me for New Year’s game.”

In addition to time with his mother, Travis was also able to get some time in with Swift, who also showed up to the 31 December game.

Swift and Kelce seemingly celebrated the Chiefs victory at what appeared to be an epic party in Kansas City, Missouri. A video, which was initially shared by @krystenrachelle and later reposted by @mustlikeme4me on Instagram, showed the pair passionately kissing during the party as the clock struck midnight.

In the clip, Swift wrapped her arms around Kelce’s neck while he held her tightly with his arms around her lower back. The 12-time Grammy winner looked radiant in a spaghetti-strap silver backless minidress and her long blonde hair in an updo.

This isn’t the first time the couple, who began dating over the summer, have been spotted sharing a rare PDA moment. Just one month after she attended her first Chiefs game in September, Swift appeared to confirm her romance with Kelce when she was photographed kissing his cheek at a post-game party.

During the South American leg of her Eras Tour, the NFL star flew down to Argentina to support his girlfriend. Following the concert, Swift was filmed waving to fans in the crowd before running into Kelce’s arms and kissing him on the lips. Most recently, another image taken on 11 December pictured the tight end blushing as the “Bad Blood” singer leaned over to kiss him on his cheek.

New Year’s Eve marks the second holiday the couple have spent together since they began dating in summer 2023. On Christmas Day, Swift travelled to Kansas City to support the Chiefs at their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. She was joined by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, as well as her 31-year-old brother Austin, who was dressed as Santa Claus.