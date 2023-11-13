Travis Kelce’s sweet reaction to Taylor Swift’s shout-out caught on camera

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce had the sweetest reaction after Taylor Swift gave a shout-out to the Kansas City Chiefs player at her Eras Tour show in Argentina.

The NFL player, 34, flew to Argentina over the weekend, where the Grammy winner kicked off the South American leg of her tour in Buenos Aires. While Swift was forced to cancel her show on Friday 10 November due to “truly chaotic” weather conditions, she took the stage the following night - where she changed the lyrics in “Karma” to reflect her relationship with the Chiefs tight end.

As Swift performed the hit track “Karma” off her 2022 album, Midnights, the pop star sent concert-goers at Estadio River Plate into a frenzy when she hinted at her romance with Kelce. In a fan video taken from the concert, Swift could be heard singing: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

The “Bad Blood” singer let out a laugh after she switched the lyrics, as fans in the audience screamed over the reference. Meanwhile, another video posted to Rolling Stone’s Instagram account caught Kelce’s reaction to the lyric change.

Kelce - who was standing next to Swift’s father, Scott, in the VIP tent - gave a smile and put his hands to his head after hearing the shout-out. Fans instantly took to the comments to gush over the rumoured couple.

“Omg the way he’s BLUSHING!!!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“This relationship has SET THE BAR,” another user said.

“I mean this is the sweetest thing,” a third person wrote, while someone else commented: “She is so unbothered by all the haters and his reaction is adorable.”

Some eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Swift’s father happened to be wearing a Chiefs-themed lanyard as he stood next to the team’s tight end. After hearing his daughter change the “Karma” lyrics to reference Kelce, Scott tapped the Chiefs player on the shoulder and clapped for him.

“Papa Swift’s reaction and the Chiefs lanyard he’s wearing. He’s sold,” said one user.

“I’m sorry, it’s her dad that is the star of this!! He obviously already loves Travis,” another fan commented. “It’s the cutest and best reaction you’d want from your dad to the new man. I’m here for every moment, cringey or not!!!”

Following the concert, Swift and Kelce were captured sharing their first public kiss. In the viral clip, the “Shake It Off” singer was seen waving to fans in the crowd before spotting Kelce off to the side. She then ran into Kelce’s arms and kissed him on the lips, as he whisked her away backstage.

“The run up to him, the big smile on his face, the embrace and the kiss, I AM LIVING FOR THIS,” one fan wrote on Instagram under celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi‘s repost of the video.

“How many times is too many times to watch this,” joked someone else.

“I’m too invested in this relationship,” a third user wrote, while another jokingly said about the video: “Why did this heal my depression?”

Swift and Kelce first sparked relationship rumours back in September, when the “Cruel Summer” singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. Since then, she’s cheered on her rumoured boyfriend at three more NFL games - even bringing celebrity friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Kelce’s game against the New York Jets in October.

She’s also been spotted chatting with Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, in their family suite, and getting along with Brittany Mahomes - the wife of the Chiefs’ star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Last month, the rumoured couple both made surprise cameos on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live. After the premiere, they were pictured holding hands out in New York City for the SNL after-party.

On 12 November, Kelce was photographed departing from Buenos Aires in Argentina, just hours after he and Swift were seen kissing at the Eras Tour concert. The Chiefs tight end boarded a private flight back to the United States on Sunday, in order to make it to football practice on Monday. The next Chiefs game takes place on 20 November, in which Kelce will face off against his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, for the first time since the 2023 Super Bowl.