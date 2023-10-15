Watch: Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce’s surprise cameos on SNL

Taylor Swift and her new boyfriend Travis Kelce made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live during the show's 49th season premiere episode this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, made a sudden appearance on the show hosted by SNL alum, Pete Davidson, 29.

Comedian Kenan Thompson introduced the skit, saying: "I would like to speak with someone who actually wants to talk football."

After suddenly appearing on the sidelines, Travis shouts: "Yes, please."

Not long after Kelce's skit, Taylor Swift made a cameo of her own as she introduced musical guest, Ice Spice, for her second performance of the night.