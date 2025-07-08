Donald Trump gushed over Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu after being presented with a Nobel Peace Prize nomination during their meeting at the White House on Monday (7 July).

The US president met with Mr Netanyahu for dinner on Monday evening and was presented with the letter shortly beforehand, when the press gathered in the Blue Room.

“He's forging peace, as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other,” Mr Netanyahu said.

“Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful,” Mr Trump said in response, adding: “It's a great honour.”

The dinner took place as Israel and Hamas were set to hold indirect ceasefire talks in Qatar for a second day, according to Reuters.