Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift fans were delighted after the pop star was seen enthusiastically cheering on her rumoured beau, NFL tight end Travis Kelce.

The “Karma” singer’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday (25 September) came after weeks of rumours that she and Kelce were dating. The football player, 33, reportedly gave Swift, also 33, his number while attending one of her Eras Tour shows in July.

While Swift had previously stayed quiet on the rumours, Kelce confirmed his romantic gesture during an episode of his podcast, New Heights, where he revealed that he’d made a friendship bracelet using beads with his digits on.

Swifties frequently make their own friendship bracelets to bring to her shows and trade with one another.

During the game on Sunday, Swift was spotted sitting in a box next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, where she appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

Later, the pair were filmed leaving the Arrowhead stadium together by sports anchor Jarred Payton. “Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game,” Payton wrote on Instagram.

Fans spotted that Kelce was wearing a Swift-appropriate 1989 “Bedroom Painting” jacket from KidSuper. Swift is currently planning the release of her re-recorded 2014 album, 1989.

“The devil works hard but Taylor Swift works harder,” one fan sharing the clip joked, referring to Swift’s tendancy to hide easter eggs about her new music in surprising places.

Other fans were delighted to recall Swift’s music video for her hit song, “You Belong With Me”, in which her character has a crush on a football player.

“The way everything aligns with Taylor is crazy because here she is in the You Belong With Me” video cheering on her footballer crush getting a touchdown and the actor who played him was in the Hannah Montana movie (also featuring Taylor) and his character’s name was… Travis,” fan Jessica wrote on Twitter/X.

Last week Kelce addressed his love life on The Pat McAfee show for the first time after the host asked whether he’d like to “expand upon” the relationship theories circulating.

While he wasn’t clear whether he and Swift had ever met, Kelce revealed the message he sent her.

“I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,” he supposedly told the “22” singer.

“I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” Kelce said to McAfee. He went on to convey he was amused by all the interest in him being with the musician.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten, right now it’s like a game of telephone,” he remarked. “Where everybody’s whispering in each other’s ears and hearing random stuff.”

Taylor Swift was seen cheering on Travis Kelce, later leaving the Arrowhead Stadium with him (AP/Instagram)

On 20 September, Kelce’s brother Jason also weighed in on the subject during an appearance on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy’s 94WIP Morning Show.

Jason admitted he believed the romance between his younger sibling and Swift to be “100 per cent true” when asked about the speculation.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life,” the Philadelphia Eagles player said. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 per cent true.”

And according to him, his older brother’s commentary on the matter was only adding fuel to the fire.

“No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides - he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that,” Kelce continued. “The guy is absolutely ridiculous. Can’t stay out of the freaking headlines.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kelce and Swift for comment.

Swift split from her longterm boyfriend of six years, British actor Joe Alwyn, in April. She was then briefly linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, though the pair split just a few weeks after the rumours first emerged.