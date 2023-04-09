Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ‘have broken up’ after six years together

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have gone their separate ways after six years of dating, multiple reports have said.

The couple, who started dating in 2016, have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight but it has been reported that they broke up several weeks ago.

Swift, 33, is currently on her The Eras Tour. Alwyn has not been spotted at any of her shows since she began performing on 18 March.

According to Entertainment Tonight, which first reported on the split, a source said it was “not dramatic”.

They were quoted as saying that the “relationship had just run its course” and was why Alwyn has not been present at any of Swift’s The Eras tour shows.

People also reported that a source close to the pair confirmed their split. Alwyn has previously appeared on writing credits for several of Swift’s tracks under the pseudonym William Bowery, including songs from Midnights, Folklore and Evermore.

Last year, the Conversations with Friends star explained why he did not wish to discuss his relationship with the “Lavender Haze” singer in the press.

Speaking to the Guardian, he said: “It’s just not for other people. And I don’t say that with aggression. I don’t know how best to talk about it.

“I mean, I’m aware of people’s… of that size of interest and that world existing. It’s just not something I particularly care about, or have much interest in feeding, I guess, because the more it’s fed, the more you are opening a gate for intrusion.”

Swift was also known for keeping the relationship private, and has only made rare comments about it over the years.

In October, she opened up about her song “Lavender Haze” and described how social media has impacted relationships, including her own.

“Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” she said in an Instagram video. “So this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Swift and Alwyn are believed to have met for the first time at the 2016 Met Gala. Fans speculated that her song “Dress” from her 2017 album Reputation includes a line about the actor, as she wrote: “Flashback when you met me, your buzz cut and my hair bleached” in reference to their hairstyles at the fashion event.

They were seen travelling together and going on dates throughout 2018 and 2019, but it wasn’t until 2020 when they made their public debut as a couple. Swift and Alwyn attended the 2020 Golden Globes and shared the same table.

Last year, it was rumoured that they had gotten engaged. Neither party confirmed or denied the reports.

The Independent has contacted Swift and Alwyn’s representatives for comment.