Fans have pointed out that Prince George, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, was the spitting image of his father while watching Aston Villa’s match against Nottingham Forest.

Father and son were seen in the stands with Villa chief executive Christian Purslow at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday (8 April).

George, nine, has followed in Prince William’s footsteps as an avid fan and supporter of Aston Villa, and cheered them on in the stands.

Much to the delight of royal fans, several of George’s reactions were identical to his father’s as they journeyed through the highs and lows of the game together.

Photographs of the pair captured William and George with their hands clutching the side of their faces at the same time, as well as in a prayer position in front of their mouths during another tense moment.

On social media, one fan wrote: “Copied and pasted. Prince William and his Mini Me, Prince George.”

Another said: “Prince George and Prince William mirroring each other at the football today – like father like son.”

Others were pleased to see William let loose during the game as he enjoyed a “lads-and-dads day” with his son.

“Prince William is so stoic in public it is always quite the treat to see him act like any other zealous fan when he watches football,” one person wrote. “Prince George is definitely his father’s twin.”

The Prince of Wales with Prince George of Wales and Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow (right) in the stands during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham (PA)

One fan who spotted William and George on their way out of Villa Park posted a photograph of the pair and said: “Aston Villa Ultras have most definitely gone upmarket. Bumped into our future king William and Prince George on the way out of Villa Park today.

“Got to say he was extremely pleasant and very chilled. And not forgetting a 2-0 win.”

George’s public appearance comes after Buckingham Palace announced that the young prince, who is second-in-line to the throne, will take the role of a Page of Honour on the day of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation.

Prince William reacts dramatically during a tense moment of the Premier League match (PA)

On 6 May, George will join three other Pages of Honour in support of his grandfather and step-grandmother. The pages will hold the robes of some of the leading individuals taking part in the procession of the King and Queen that will make its way through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

A spokesperson for the Wales family said they are “very excited and delighted” about George’s upcoming role in the coronation.

“It’s something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to – and I’m sure George is, too,” the spokesperson told People.