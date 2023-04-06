King Charles’ coronation balcony appearance to include ‘working royals only’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On Saturday 6 May, after King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the monarch will appear on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at the crowds.

In the past, the royal balcony appearances have featured many members of the royal family as the late Queen Elizabeth II would often have her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren joining her.

But as King Charles has long been an advocate of a slimmed-down monarchy and it is understood that, as he commences his reign, the balcony will hold a much smaller number of royals.

It has been reported that only working members of the royal family will appear on the balcony on the day of the coronation.

Last year, during the late Queen’s balcony appearance for her platinum jubilee, only Charles, Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Waleses’ three children were present.

According to The Mirror, the King has chosen 15 of his “his closest and most loyal family members” to appear on the balcony with him.

Future king and queen Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to stand beside Charles and Camilla, alongside their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In addition, the Princess Royal and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, will likely appear alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

However, a source told the publication that “there is little room for sentiment” on the balcony, and several members of the royal family have not been invited to appear – namely, the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Previous royal family appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony (AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to disclose their decision about whether or not they will attend the coronation, amid ongoing tensions between them and the royal family.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has largely been banished from public life over his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

The source was quoted as saying: “The King has been very clear who he wants to represent the monarchy.

“There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion and it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment.”

Other royals that are expected to make an appearance include the Duke of Kent, who is the first cousin of the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and his sister Princess Alexandra.

Britain Platinum Jubilee Photo Gallery (PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have also been reportedly invited to join the King and Queen on the day, as well as Prince Richard – another first cousin of the late Queen – and his wife Birgitte.

However, it was reported that the coronation balcony appearance will be the last for the Duke of Kent, Alexandra, and the Gloucesters as the King continues his plans to slim down the monarch.

The four working royals will “finally step away from public life and into their well-earned retirements”, the source said.

Inviting them onto the balcony is the King’s “final thank you for them and a nod to their support of his mother during her 70-year reign”, they added.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.