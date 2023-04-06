✕ Close King Charles receives rousing standing ovation after delivering Bundestag address in German

The official invitations for the King’s coronation have been unveiled, with confirmation that Camilla will be crowned queen at the ceremony next month.

On 4 April, Buckingham Palace shared the first look at the ornate invites, which are printed on recycled paper and feature a floral border, and invite attendees to join the “coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla”.

The use of the royal title marked the first time that the Palace has not used the title “Queen Consort” to refer to Camilla.

Meanwhile, Prince George has been given an official role at King Charles’s coronation. US president Joe Biden has also informed the King that he will be unable to attend the ceremony, but First Lady Jill Biden will be a guest in his place.

The artist behind the invitations, meanwhile, has revealed the fascinating symbolism behind the details in the design.