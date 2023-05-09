✕ Close The key moments from King Charles’s coronation ceremony

The first official portrait of King Charles following his coronation has been unveiled.

Buckingham Palace tweeted the photo, in which the monarch poses with his crown and sceptre, after three days of celebrations to mark the event drew to a close.

It came after a number of royals took part in The Big Help Out on Bank Holiday Monday, a day of volunteering aimed at bringing communities together and creating a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend.

Prince Louis attended his first official royal engagement, joining his family as they helped renovate a Scout Hut near to their Windsor home.

Last night, his father Prince William made a poignant speech in honour of his father Charles at a glittering coronation concert held at Windsor Castle.

The newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla joined around 20,000 members of the public at the concert in Windsor where, along with other family members, they enjoyed performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.