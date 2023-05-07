Coronation concert live: King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle to watch Take That and Katy Perry
Lionel Richie and Paloma Faith among performers as Prince William to pay tribute to his father and Queen Camilla
An extravagant concert is being held at Windsor Castle in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a day after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
The line-up of performers for the event includes Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Alexis Ffrench.
Festivities begin at 8pm and will last until 10pm. Those not at Windsor Castle can watch the concert live on BBC One. The concert will be staged on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, marking the first time an event like this has taken place on the property.
Singer-songwriter Freya Ridings had to pull out of procedings due to being unwell, while presenter Zoe Ball has dropped out with just hours to go.
Amid the festivities, the Met Police been accused of a “totalitarian crackdown” on protesters, with police also facing condemnation for arresting late-night women’s safety volunteers.
Good evening! Tonight we’re hoping to bring you some entertaining coverage of the coronation concert, which will include performances from headliners Take That, Lionel Richie and Katie Perry, plus opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of time:
Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among musical acts to perform tonight
Celebs, politicians and members of the royal family mingle at VIP reception
My insider source is rubbing elbows with the creme de la creme over in the VIP section...
So far we have makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury, Kier and Victoria Starmer, Oswald Boateng, actor Richard E Grant with his daughter, Olivia, BBC director general Tim Davie, Matthew Freud and his partner, environmentalist and jeweller Sheherazade Goldsmith, Alexander Scully of the Lord Chamberlain’s Office, Queen Camilla’s nephew, Ben Elliot, and his son Arthur (one of the Pages at the coronation yesterday) and British acting legend Felicity Kendal in a glorius red dress. Guests were bussed in from the Windsor Farm Shop. The champagne is flowing and the canapes are being passed around!
Clara Amfo interviews Take That!
It’s Gary Barlow and the Take That boys! Apparently they’ve flown DJ Robin Shultz in from Dubai, along with Calum Scott, so it’s sounding like fans will be getting something a little different tonight, alongside the big hits. “This is our first band performance live on stage since 2019, so we’re just looking forward to getting out there and giving it some.”
Spotted! Zara and Mike Tindall getting ready for some live music
Spotted! A right royal pair looking excited for tonight’s festivities. We’re expecting Charles and Camilla to turn up in the next 10 minutes.
Here we go!
Sitting comfortably? The stage is looking pretty spectacular, positioned right in front of Windsor Castle. The newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to arrive in the next 20 minutes.
Sofia Richie shows off 'chic' coronation concert outfit ahead of father Lionel Richie's performance
Sofia Richie has shared a preview of the outfit she’s chosen for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronationconcert, where she will watch her father Lionel Richie perform.
On 7 May, a day after the King and Queen were crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the coronation celebrations will continue with a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle. The concert, which will take place on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds - the first time a large-scale event has been staged on the property - will feature performances by a number of musical guests including Katy Perry, Richie, Take That, and Andrea Bocelli.
For the occasion, Richie, who recently returned from her honeymoon after exchanging vows with husband Elliot Grainge in a lavish wedding in the South of France last month, has chosen a bright pink outfit.
It’s almost time.
Celebrities arrive on the red carpet
Alexis Ffrench is walking the red carpet right now, ahead of his performance on the huge concert stage later this evening. He’s looking very dapper in a teal suit (a popular colour this coronation weekend) and waistcoat, purple suit and tie, and a bowler boater hat with a black leather strap and silver buckle embellishment.
Just half an hour to go before the music kicks off! Which artist on this mad lineup are you looking forward to seeing?
While you’re waiting, here’s a look at the bonkers history of royal music events:
'The Queen wore earplugs': Royal pop concerts have always been weird
As Katy Perry and Take That prepare to perform during Charles’s coronation weekend, Katie Rosseinsky salutes the chaotic and confusing tradition of incredibly divergent celebrities coming together to sing for royalty
Also making an appearance tonight... it’s Maverick himself, Tom Cruise!!
He’ll be lending some much-needed star power to the show, but fans must be hoping he can muster something a bit better than this bizarre stunt he recently recorded for James Corden’s The Late Late Show.
Tom Cruise fans baffled by actor's 'bizarre' Lion King stunt with James Corden
‘I’ve seen Tom Cruise do so many crazy things, but I never thought I see him do something like this’
