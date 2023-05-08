Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The highly anticipated coronation concert kicked off on the lawn of Windsor Castle, with members of the royal family and celebrities arriving for the star-studded lineup of musical performances.

On Sunday 7 May, a day after King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned during a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the royal couple arrived at Windsor Castle to continue the coronation celebrations with their family, friends, and thousands of guests.

For the occasion, the King wore a blue suit with a pale blue shirt and a blue patterned tie. Queen Camilla complemented her husband’s outfit with a blue outfit of her own, with the royal arriving in a royal blue dress. The Queen later added a blue cape jacket to the look.

The King and Queen were accompanied in the first row of the royal box by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two eldest children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight. The royal couple’s youngest child, Prince Louis, five, did not join his family at the concert.

Prince William followed his father’s lead with his fashion choice, with the royal arriving at the grounds outside of Windsor in a blue suit, while his wife Kate chose a vibrant red suit for the celebratory occasion. The Princess of Wales paired the suit with a statement necklace.

Princess Charlotte, who sat between her parents and alongside her older brother during the concert, wore a white dress with a black bow neckline detail.

During Nicole Scherzinger’s performance at the concert, which took place on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, she took to the stage in a blue velvet gown with a sheer bodice for her first live performance of Disney’s Mulan song “Reflection”. The singer paired the gown with a diamond choker and a half-up hairdo.

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(BBC)

(Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie was also in attendance, with the 33-year-old royal, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, wearing a white dress lined with a black trim. During the concert, Eugenie sat in the row behind the Princess of Wales, where she was joined by her sister Princess Beatrice and their mother Sarah Ferguson.

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh chose a bright colour for the celebratory occasion as well, with the royal opting for a nearly neon strawberry-toned dress with bell sleeves.

(Getty Images)

Bright colours appeared to be a common theme of the night, as Zara Tindall also chose to go colourful with her look, which consisted of a bright green suit jacket and black pants. Zara, who was joined by her husband Mike Tindall, completed the look with a pair of gold dangling earrings.

(Getty Images)

Zara and Mike Tindall (The Independent)

When Tiwa Savage took to the stage, the Nigerian singer did so in a glittering, off-the-shoulder green gown with a statement train. Savage completed the look with multiple necklaces.

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Lionel Richie later wowed viewers when he performed in a black leather outfit, which he paired with a white, sequin-encrusted blazer. The singer’s outfit unveil came after his daughter Sofia Richie revealed that she had chosen a magenta suit to watch her father’s performance.

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Katy Perry became a standout for one of the best sartorial looks of the night when she took to the stage for her performance in a gold lame gown.

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

In addition to praise for the iconic dress, the gown also sparked comparisons to gold-foiled Quality Street wrappers.

Paloma Faith also made a statement with her coronation concert outfits, with the English singer wearing not one but two standout looks for the occasion. For her first look of the night, Faith chose a taupe satin gown, which she wore over a poignant graphic T-shirt emblazoned with “climate” by late designer Vivienne Westwood and leather sleeves.

(Getty Images)

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Faith later took to the stage in a pink ruffled gown with large statement sleeves.

Andrea Bocelli paired his otherwise standard tuxedo with a metallic blue patterned jacket for his performance alongside Sir Bryn Terfel. The Italian singer completed the look with a bow tie.

(Getty Images)

Patricia Janet Scotland, Baroness Scotland of Asthal, who was seated next to King Charles in the front row of the royal box during the concert, also opted for a vibrant colour for the occasion, with the British diplomat wearing a pastel teal-coloured outfit with a gold-buttoned jacket. The secretary-general of the Commonwealth of Nations paired the look with several strands of pearls and a brooch on her lapel.

(Getty Images)

