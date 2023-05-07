Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sofia Richie has shared a preview of the outfit she’s chosen for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronationconcert, where she will watch her father Lionel Richie perform.

On 7 May, a day after the King and Queen were crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the coronation celebrations will continue with a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle. The concert, which will take place on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds - the first time a large-scale event has been staged on the property - will feature performances by a number of musical guests including Katy Perry, Richie, Take That, and Andrea Bocelli.

For the occasion, Richie, who recently returned from her honeymoon after exchanging vows with husband Elliot Grainge in a lavish wedding in the South of France last month, has chosen a bright pink outfit.

Shortly before the concert was set to begin, the newlywed showed off her coronation concert outfit on Instagram, where she could be seen wearing a pink military-style suit jacket with statement sleeves and matching wide-legged pants.

The model completed the look with a pair of patent leather stiletto heels, gold statement earrings, and a black handbag.

“Off to see @lionelrichie,” Richie captioned the album of photos, before including a royal emoji.

“This outfit is everything,” one person commented, while another fan said: “Obsessed with this look.”

Although the model was not present at the coronation ceremony on Saturday 6 May, her father was, with the American Idol judge arriving at the abbey in a three-piece morning suit with a gold tie and grey pants. Following the ceremony, Richie was seen mingling and taking selfies with fellow attendees.

(Getty Images)

Perry, who also attended the coronation ahead of Sunday’s concert, amused viewers when she struggled to find her seat. The singer later addressed the meme-worthy moment on Twitter, where she jokingly assured fans that she’d eventually located her spot in the abbey.

Sunday’s event, which will be broadcast live by the BBC, is set to be attended by 20,000 members of the public in addition to members of the royal family, visiting dignitaries and celebrities.

